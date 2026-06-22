Naperville athletes selected for All-State baseball and softball teams

Both the ICA and IHSBCA recently released the 2026 All-State softball and baseball selections. Several Naperville area athletes were chosen for their outstanding play on the diamond.

Redwings and Redhawks well represented

Multiple Naperville Central and Benet Academy players were selected for the All-State softball roster. Redhawk junior Avery Miller, who was named the DVC Pitcher of the Year, was named to the All-State second team alongside Benet junior Lanie Rosner.

Miller contributed on the mound and at the plate, going 19-6 with a 1.82 ERA, three saves, and 213 strikeouts. She also hit .392 with seven doubles, nine home runs, and 34 RBI, leading the Hawks to their first DVC and regional titles since 2015.

As the Redwing catcher, Rosner hit .482 with 18 doubles, five home runs, and 48 RBI. Lanie’s twin sister Sophie, who missed the start of the season due to injury, impressed enough to make the All-State third team. The junior hit .442 with 13 doubles, six home runs, and 32 RBI. As a pitcher, she went 8-7 with a 1.47 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings.

Two more young Redwings were also named third team All-State. Freshman Avery Burns showed tremendous power for a young player, batting .390 with 15 doubles, nine home runs, and 48 RBI. Sophomore Noel Klody also contributed at the plate, but shone in the pitcher’s circle, where she was named the ESCC Pitcher of the Year.

Junior Cali Lenz from Naperville Central also made the All-State third team. The DVC Most Valuable Player hit .398 with nine doubles, four triples, one home run, 19 RBIs, and 43 runs, helping the Redhawks to a perfect 15-0 record in conference play.

Waubonsie Valley junior Alyssa Tukker also made the cut for the All-State third team. The Warrior hit .465 with five doubles, five triples, three home runs, and 22 stolen bases.

Tyler Gluting shines for Metea Valley

There was only one baseball player to make the All-State list as handed out by the IHSBCA, Metea Valley junior Tyler Gluting. The Oklahoma commit is one of the top left-handed players in the state, proving his mettle by hitting .432 with 14 doubles, 25 RBI, and eight home runs for the Mustangs this spring.