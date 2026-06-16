Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2026 Newcomer of the Year

Whether they are freshmen or a new varsity player, these competitors adjusted to different environments and rose to the occasion for their teams. Justin Cornwell has the nominees for Newcomer of the Year. This award is presented by BMO.

Lauren Gauss- Benet Academy girls golf

Benet Academy girls golf has had several elite golfers come through the program over the past 15 years. Freshman Lauren Gauss quickly showed that she is not just an elite Redwing golfer, but she has what it takes to compete for the state title before her career is done. Her individual success led to team success on the links for Benet. The freshman won the ESCC first-place medal, leading the team to a conference championship. She finished in second place at the Glenbard West regional, with Benet taking home a regional title for a fourth year in a row. Gauss continued to play with poise, finishing in a tie for second with a 75 at the Waubonsie Valley sectional, helping the Wings win their first sectional championship in school history. At the state meet the following week, Benet finished in seventh place as a team, with Gauss once again leading the way with a top 10 individual finish at +3 for the tournament. As one of only three freshmen, along with Metea Valley’s Maya Shah, to finish in the top 40, it will be exciting to watch her growth over the next several seasons.

Perry Tchenge Wandji and Ethan MacDermot- Benet boys basketball

The next nominees are a two-for-one special, who helped Benet Academy boys basketball to another outstanding season. Perry Tchenge Wandji and Ethan MacDermot made their Redwing varsity debuts this winter, but got there in very different ways. Tchenge Wandji moved his way up from the sophomore team, while MacDermot moved his way across the world, coming from Australia for his final high school season. The duo made big plays throughout the year for a Benet team that went 36-2 on the year, making it all the way back to the state championship game. Both earned spots in the starting lineup, contributing in their own ways, with Tchenge showcasing versatility and athleticism, showcased by his game-clinching steal and slam to secure the sectional championship win over Bolingbrook, while MacDermot opened up the floor with his shooting ability. Tchenge will return next year to take on an even larger role in his senior season, while MacDermot prepares for the next step in his basketball journey.

Erica Lin- Naperville North badminton

Our next two newcomers are connected and probably will be throughout their high school athletic careers. Naperville North badminton welcomed a standout freshman to the roster in the form of Erica Lin. She immediately jumped into the top singles spot for the Huskies and ran with it. Playing with a carefree attitude, she showed the ability to step up in the big moments, winning a sectional championship and advancing to the state singles semifinals. Lin capped off her inaugural season with a record of 29-5, winning the state third-place medal after a come-from-behind victory over Sophia Lin from Fremd. The Huskies actually had three freshmen make their mark as Ruby Li and Paige Xu also qualified for state in doubles, helping the Huskies to a team sectional championship and a fourth-place finish at state.

Clarinda Jin- Neuqua Valley badminton

The person who may have kept Erica Lin from winning the state badminton singles championship is another freshman from south Naperville, Clarinda Jin. Joining the defending state champs at Neuqua Valley, the Wildcats put a lot on Jin’s plate right away, giving her the top singles spot on the team, despite returning the 2025 singles champ, Ishi Reddy, to the roster. With Reddy moving to one doubles, Jin rolled through her competition all season. Along the way, she picked up a DVC tournament championship, a sectional championship, and an appearance in the state championship match. In the state final, Jin erased a deficit in the second set behind an 8-0 run to overpower Allison Zhao to take home the singles title. Jin also defeated close friend Erica Lin in the DVC regular season, the DVC tournament, and the state semifinals, but the match in the semis was the closest score for Jin all season at 21-16, 21-17. After a first-year campaign that featured a perfect 50-0 record, a state singles championship, and a third-place team state trophy, it’s hard to imagine a better debut for a freshman athlete.

Noel Klody- Benet Academy softball

Benet Academy softball had multiple freshmen stepping into the lineup, ready to contribute this spring. Abbie Brdecka and Emma Burns were valuable players for a strong, but young Redwing roster. But the biggest impact came from Noel Klody, who made her biggest mark in the pitcher’s circle. Injuries gave her a chance to move into the role of Benet’s ace, eventually being named the ESCC Pitcher of the Year. She was more than capable with the bat as well, and a major reason why the Wings flew to the regional championship game, before falling to the defending state champions, Oswego. Klody was selected to the All-State Third Team to wrap up a fantastic first year with the black and red.

The Newcomer of the Year goes to…Clarinda Jin of Neuqua Valley from Neuqua Valley badminton. A perfect season on the court ends with a state singles title and the Newcomer of the Year award!