Naperville Central and Naperville North girls soccer ends in draw

Naperville Central and Naperville North clash in a crosstown classic matchup, or should we say the Naperville Derby. The Huskies enter after taking down Metea Valley in a close contest, while the Redhawks thrashed DeKalb, 9-0. Storms are approaching the area, and let’s get to the action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central and Naperville North both get decent chances in the first half

Early in the game it’s the visitors with the first set piece. The corner kick comes in as Emily Buescher (Bish-er)’s header attempt bounces off the post.

The Redhawks start to get some possession going as Nicole Sacek is fouled by Abby Penn. Central earn a free kick in a dangerous spot and Penn earns a yellow card for the foul.

It’s Emerson Burke who takes the free kick but it’s swallowed up by Olivia Ochsner (Ox-ner) who gets her first save of the night.

It’s time for Isa Polavieja to show off some individual skills. She fakes the shot towards the middle, cuts left, fakes again, and cuts back up the middle, but the shot goes wide right of the goal.

Later for North, Claire DeCook finds the ball in the middle of the field and fires a shot that’s saved by Emma Dram.

Thunderstorms force the game to be called just into the second half

Shortly before thunderstorms rolled into Redhawk territory, Isabella Brozek tried to sneak the free kick under the North wall, but the Huskies cleared it out of the box. Unfortunately, the storms wouldn’t clear and the game was called with 32 minutes left in the match. No interviews tonight either, as it was a scramble to find shelter from the storm.