Naperville Central baseball coach Mike Stock named to IHSBCA Hall of Fame

Late last week, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association released its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which includes longtime Naperville Central baseball coach Mike Stock.

Over a decade of success with the Redhawks

Stock took the reins of the Redhawk program prior to the 2012 season and has consistently had his teams battling for the top spot in the DuPage Valley Conference ever since.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of Naperville Central,” said Mike Stock. “Throughout my career, I’ve been surrounded by people who have challenged, encouraged, and supported me, helping both me and our program grow and provide an outstanding experience for our kids.”

The 2026 season was his most successful with the red and white. After winning the DVC, the Redhawks went on a deep postseason run all the way to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. The team finished the season with a 30-11 record and took home the IHSA 4A fourth-place trophy.

One of Stock’s former standout players, Nicky Lopez, recently wrapped up his eighth year in the MLB, spending most of the season as a key middle infielder for the Texas Rangers.

John Fumagalli also honored

At this year’s IHSBCA ceremony in December, longtime Neuqua Valley assistant coach John Fumagalli will also be presented with the Mike Herbert Distinguished Service Award. Fumagalli was the pitching coach for the Wildcats for over 20 years before his retirement in 2023.

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