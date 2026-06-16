Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2026 Team of the Year

These teams accomplished long postseason runs, and all made it to their state tournaments. Here are the nominees. This award is presented by BMO.

Naperville North Boys Soccer

The 2025-26 season was another memorable chapter for the Naperville North boys soccer program, as the Huskies combined disciplined defense, balanced scoring, and postseason grit to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the DVC and the western suburbs.

Naperville North opened the year with a challenging nonconference schedule, but the Huskies quickly found their identity. As conference play began, North steadily climbed the standings with key victories and finished the regular season as DVC champions. The Huskies’ success came from depth across the roster, and senior leadership anchored the defense. Goalkeeping was a major strength all season, with North recording multiple shutouts against ranked opponents and consistently keeping games within reach.

In the IHSA tournament, Naperville North carried its momentum into regional play and advanced through a competitive bracket to reach the sectional stage. The Huskies battled through tight matches that highlighted the team’s composure and defensive toughness. The season was capped off by a state title win over St. Laurence.

Benet Academy Girls Volleyball

The 2025-26 Benet Academy girls volleyball team once again proved why it remains one of the premier programs in Illinois, putting together a remarkable 39-3 season and capturing the East Suburban Catholic Conference championship with a perfect 6-0 conference record. Throughout the fall, the Redwings showcased a combination of talent, depth, and consistency, earning the No. 2 ranking in Illinois and finishing among the top 20 teams nationally.

Benet dominated its way through the postseason, advancing to the IHSA Class 4A State Finals for the fourth consecutive season. The Redwings defeated Lockport Township in the state semifinals to earn another shot at a state championship and continued a postseason run that highlighted the program’s sustained excellence.

While the season ended one match short of a state championship, Benet’s accomplishments were substantial. A conference title, another state trophy, and a fourth consecutive appearance in the state championship match cemented the Redwings’ place among Illinois volleyball’s elite programs. The 2025-26 season will be remembered as another chapter in one of the state’s most successful volleyball programs.

Benet Academy Boys Basketball

The 2025-26 Benet Academy boys basketball team delivered another remarkable campaign. The Redwings compiled an outstanding 36-2 record, captured the East Suburban Catholic Conference title with a perfect 8-0 conference record, and was a force to be reckoned with all season long.

Setting a program record for most wins in school history, Benet established itself as one of the state’s most consistent teams. The Redwings dominated opponents throughout the regular season, winning 16 home games and averaging more than 60 points per game. Their success earned them the No. 1 ranking in the Class 4A poll and positioned them as a favorite entering the IHSA tournament.

The postseason only added to Benet’s impressive résumé. The Redwings powered through the state tournament and earned a second straight trip to the IHSA Class 4A State Championship game. In the state title game, Benet faced conference rival Marist. However, the Redwings were unable to overcome Marist’s defense and fell 44-28, finishing as Class 4A state runners-up. While the loss ended their title defense, Benet further cemented their place among Illinois basketball’s best programs and added another memorable chapter in their program’s history.

Neuqua Valley Badminton

After capturing the IHSA State Championship in 2025, Neuqua Valley continued its winning ways into the 2025-26 season. Under head coach Kathleen Cervera, Neuqua quickly established itself as one of the state’s top teams, winning the DVC title and sectional titles. Defending state singles champion Ishi Reddy and Luna Han helped lead a roster that routinely overwhelmed opponents and positioned Neuqua for another deep postseason run.

The postseason was highlighted by another great showing at the sectional tournament. Neuqua successfully defended its sectional crown and sent multiple players to the state finals. At the IHSA State Finals in DeKalb, Neuqua battled against the state’s best programs and once again found itself in trophy contention. A dream season for freshman phenom Clarinda Jin delivered one of the tournament’s best performances, winning the IHSA singles state championship and giving Neuqua back-to-back individual state titles in singles competition.

The Wildcats earned the third-place team trophy, finishing behind state champion Stevenson and runner-up Fremd. While Neuqua fell short of repeating as team state champions, a conference title, sectional championship, individual state championship, and top-three state finish made 2026 another outstanding season for one of the state’s premier badminton programs.

Naperville Central Girls Soccer

The 2026 Naperville Central girls soccer team saw one of the most memorable seasons in program history with an undefeated run deep into the state tournament. The Redhawks spent the spring establishing themselves as one of Illinois’ top teams, finishing the regular season unbeaten and earning the top seed on their path through the Class 3A postseason.

Led by a multitude of senior stars, senior standout Emerson Burke emerged as one of the state’s most dangerous scorers, reaching the 40-goal mark during the state tournament. With a stout defense and senior goalkeeper Erin Hackett in the net, the Redhawks were in nearly every game this season. Including an ensemble of forwards, including senior Malia Shen, the offense always found its stride.

The Redhawks’ postseason journey saw a sectional championship, supersectional title, and a state finals appearance for the first time since 1995. In the Class 3A state semifinals. Naperville Central defeated Gurnee Warren 5-0 behind another goal from Burke and a complete team effort, advancing to the first state championship game in program history. In the championship game, Naperville Central faced New Trier in a battle between two undefeated teams. The Redhawks fought hard, but New Trier emerged with a 2-1 win, leaving Naperville Central as the IHSA Class 3A state runner-up. Despite the loss, the Redhawks had accomplished a historic season.

Naperville Central Baseball

Another Redhawk team that saw success this year, Naperville Central baseball, accomplished a historic season. Central finished with a record of 25-9 in the regular season and 11-4 in conference play. Highlighted by pitchers Grant Umbright and Bennett DeSantis, the Redhawks shut down batters all season long. They took the regional title, sectional title, and super sectional title. The state finalists put together a historic season to remember for the program.