Naperville Central baseball swings to a 5-0 win over Metea

Naperville Central runs into another conference series as the Redhawks look to put behind a series loss to DeKalb and take their anger out on Metea Valley. The Mustangs look to swing into a winning streak after picking up a win over Taft. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

There is a runner on first for Metea, so Diego Gutierrez looks to help out with a hit deep out to right field. He takes second for a double while Michael Willhite looks to score, but the throw home is in time as Asthon Feldott tags the runner for the out at the plate.

Pitcher Bennett Desantis follows up with a strikeout to keep the Mustangs off the board.

The Redhawks get a run off an RBI groundout, and Grant Umbright adds more insurance, sending a rocket into right and over the fielder’s head. Mike Page runs home for a run, and it’s 2-0 Central after one.

In the third inning, the Mustangs are hoping to climb out of the deficit, and a hit by Diego Bastidas will help the cause.

Redhawks showcase heads-up defense

Here’s Liam McManamon up, and what looks to be a foul ball is a diving catch by Casey Cooperkawa. What a heads-up play by the senior.

DeSantis feeds off that with another strikeout to retire the side. DeSantis goes six innings with five strikeouts.

To the fourth inning, where Cooper Page places his base hit in left center, giving pinch runner Christian Bartle the ok to come home for a 3-0 lead.

Turning to the other Page, Mike gets his ground ball to leave the infield, and Cooper can cruise home to make it 4-0 Redhawks.

Grant Umbright goes yard to seal the deal

Grant Umbright swings in for the fifth inning with a deep drive that lands over the wall. Grant Umbright with a solo dinger, and that is all she wrote as the Naperville Central Redhawks pick up a 5-0 win over the Mustangs. The final inning gets called due to lightning.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.