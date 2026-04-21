Naperville Central baseball takes marathon 8-6 win over Neuqua

DVC baseball is underway as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats are rocking the pink in honor of their cancer awareness game and take on Naperville Central. The Redhawks came off a non-conference win over Lockport last weekend by the score of 5-1, while the Wildcats took home a non-conference win over West Aurora. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Top of the second gets off to a good start for Cooper Page. He hits a ground ball on the dirt, makes it to first, resulting in an RBI as Jermaine Kenady runs to home plate, putting Central on the board 1-0. They get another run to lead 2-0, but due to lightning delays, the game gets suspended until Saturday, April 18 at Naperville Central.

We go to the bottom of the 2nd with two outs, Redhawk Decker McDonald gets Jaleel Glover to strikeout swinging.

Redhawks open a commanding lead

Mark Williams is at the plate for the Redhawks. He hits a double on a line drive towards center field, going for a double RBI with Ryan Pall and Jermaine Kenady running home for a 4-0 lead.

Back at bat is Cooper Page. Christian Lott throws a wild pitch, resulting in Redhawk Ashton Feldott flying home to add to the score.

Later on, Page hits a single on a line drive to center field while Mark Williams runs home as Naperville Central goes up 6-0.

Going to the 4th inning, Ryan Pall hits a long fly ball towards right field and out of sight for a two-home run, extending the Redhawk advantage to 8-0.

Bottom of the 5th, Central puts Ryan Marker on the mound as the next pitcher. Marker throws the pitch at Emmitt Briner, who hits a single on a line drive to right field, sending Wildcat Matthew Mikuta home. Neuqua Valley is on the board down 8-1.

Wildcats bats wake up late

It’s 8-3 in the bottom of the 7th after a pair of runners score via walk. Josh Repmann hits a single on a line drive, sending Emmitt Briner to home plate for another run. Neuqua is making things interesting in the final frame.

Jaleel Glover is on the plate, he hits a double on a fly ball to center field. Glover attempts for third, but runs back to 2nd where he gets tagged by Cooper Page. Repmann runs to home plate. A big out, but Neuqua is back in the game down 8-5.

Wildcats bats wake up late

Up next is Danny Mikuta, who hits a single on a ground ball to shortstop. Kaden Kraemer heads home to keep the late rally going with Neuqua trailing 8-6 with the tying run at the plate.

Naperville Central secures baseball victory

With two outs, Redhawk Ryan Gervase throws the final pitch towards Malachi Sherman to strike him out looking. After a marathon of delays, postponements, and field changes, Naperville Central comes out on top, winning a close game and the series over Neuqua Valley 8-6.