Naperville Central boys basketball wins quarterfinal via comeback

Naperville Central boys basketball hosts Plainfield North in a regional quarterfinal matchup. The Redhawks enter the playoffs as the fourteenth seed as they look to take advantage of a fresh start in the postseason. Entering as the nineteenth seed, the Tigers hope to avenge a 48-28 loss against Naperville Central back in January. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tigers roar out of the gates

Starting things off with Central’s Liam Lau as he attacks the basket and makes the tough layup over the North defense. North’s Jaxson Perez tightropes along the baseline before dishing it to Carson Miller in the opposite corner for the three-pointer to help the Tigers take the lead, 8-5. Redhawk Liam Lau runs in transition and finds Casey Cooperkawa. The senior forward attacks the basket before passing back to Lau, who quickly finds Nate Abrahamson for the trey ball. Nearing the end of the quarter, the Tiger offense turns to Jaxson Perez. The senior guard gets into the lane and avoids the block for the layup. The Tigers start fast and lead 16-8 after the opening quarter.

Naperville Central fights back before halftime

Into the second quarter, the Redhawk defense applies the pressure at half-court. The Tigers’ smooth passing breaks the trap as Miller finds Jacob Wnek for the layup. The Central offense looks to get things going after a slow start. Redhawk Cooper Page dishes it to Cooperkawa for the three-point shot as the Redhawks trail by just two, 18-16. Later in the quarter, Redhawk TJ Hillman brings the ball up the court. The offense dials up a play for Liam Lau, who knocks down the three-ball. At the end of the first half, Plainfield North leads 25-21.

Tight battle through three quarters

Early in the third, the Tiger offense looks to push the pace. The Central defense forces a steal as Nate Abrahamson throws it full court to Hillman for the layup. After a slow start to the second half, the Tiger offense comes up big as North’s Gavin Boyd pump fakes past the Redhawk defender and knocks down the contested midrange shot while drawing the foul. The Tigers lead 31-25 with just over three minutes left in the quarter. Moments later, Evan Maciaga attacks the basket before passing to Ty Hughes in the corner as Hughes drains the three-pointer to pull the Redhawks closer. Central’s TJ Hillman secures a rebound and pushes the pace. The senior gets into the paint and euro steps past the Tiger defense for the tough layup. After knocking down a technical free throw at the end of the quarter, the Redhawks lead 36-35.

Redhawks pull away with the win

The Redhawk offense looks to build off its momentum from the end of the third. Central’s Abrahamson finds Cooper Page at the top of the key, but can’t get the shot to fall. Redhawk Ty Hughes secures the rebound and lays it up and in.

After a handful of free throws from TJ Hillman pushes the Central lead to double digits, Tiger Connor Chirillo shoots for three, but is off the mark. Cooper Page secures the rebound and throws it up to Nate Abrahamson, who rises up for the two-handed jam to put the game on ice! After a strong defensive quarter, Naperville Central gets the win over Plainfield North, 51-35. Naperville Central advances to the regional semifinals, where the Redhawks will face off against the number three seed, Bolingbrook.

