Naperville Central boys golf putts their way to a six-stroke win over Metea Valley

Metea Valley and Naperville Central were hoping to get in a round of golf on a wet and rainy Monday, but a significant downpour causing flooding in various spots on the Naperbrook course made things difficult for the golfers. So that forced a stoppage of play and now the teams tee off for a new round of nine holes at Orchard Valley on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central with great approaches on hole 1

On hole 1 Central’s Zach Boyton uses that day two momentum with a chip from near the bunker that takes a fast role, but it slows up in time to go in for the birdie. What a way to start with a one under.

Redhawk Matt Sims gets off to a good start with a fairway shot that lands on the green at the same time as teammate Joe Cerney’s shot. Sims golfs a round of 40.

Speaking of Joe Cerney, there he is lining up his ball for par as well and he drops it into the cup.

Staying on the first hole and more Redhawks fly high early. Clayton Schaefer is the next contestant with a par and he eventually goes on for a strong round of 39.

Metea Valley’s Patrick Davis also starts his day even on the short par four and finishes with a 40.

To hole six where Mustang Charlie Flaherty’s tee shot lands on the green and takes a favorable roll to set up a simple finish. Flaherty pars it in from there.

Boyton continues his strong day

Zach Boyton continues to swing away in his strong outing. The tee shot takes a strong bounce that inches near the pin. That allows him to sink another birdie, leading to a new person best round of 38.

Back to Cerney who also gets a good shot off the tee and his ball lands far from the pin but does stay on the green. Cerney leads the charge for the Redhawks with a score of 36.

More Central golfers with a good showing in this matchup. This time it’s Aidan Schulz who delivers the par and finishes the day with a 41.

We finish up this par three with Rahili Shah from Metea Valley, who pars the hole as well and continues his strong season with a 39.

Mustangs get busy on hole 9

Flaherty is lined up for a super long birdie on the 9th hole. He thinks the tap will do the trick, but it just comes up short. He still manages to end his round at 39 as well.

They always say save the best for last and Kyle Bucher agrees, ending his day with a great putt from 25 feet for birdie, dropping his score to a 41 on the afternoon.

Despite the late surge, the Hawks keep their good performances rolling with a Graeme Cavanagh par. Naperville Central takes the win by six strokes despite the Mustangs golfing their best team score of the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!