Naperville Central boys golf shoots to senior night win over Neuqua

Naperville Central boys golf hit the links on senior night as the Redhawks went to war with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams were in a neck-and-neck battle until the Redhawks hit some key putts to secure a five-stroke victory over the Wildcats.

It’s Senior Night for the Naperville Central boys golf team as the Redhawks honor their senior golfers before teeing off against Neuqua Valley at Naperbrook. Wildcats hope to golf back into the win column after losing to Naperville North last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brady Chung crashes the party on hole one with a long putt that turns into a birdie. The Wildcats start at one under the long way.

Daniel Zhang gets off to a good start for the visitors as well by keeping the scorecard clean thanks to a par.

Wildcats get hot on the first green

The Wildcats continue their strong start as Alex Chen makes the best of his chipper and the ball takes a good roll into an easy putting spot.

Graeme Cavanagh comes to the rescue for Naperville Central on the fourth green. He rips his shot that settles in a good distance from the cup, and takes the par.

Neuqua golfer Trevor Park recovers from his tee shot by getting out of the sand, onto the green, and saves it for par.

Chung locks in on the same green by placing his tee shot just in front of the flag stick. Chung two putts from there for par.

Christian Hay with a clutch short game

Another golfer, another par as this one comes from Redhawk senior Christian Hay.

Hay is ready to get off the beach on the sixth green, and this flop will do the trick. The roll just misses the pin, but Hay taps it in for par.

the Wildcats hang around thanks to Connor Rodebaugh securing the par on number six.

Let’s spice up the putting game. It’s Cavanagh flapping up his performance by sinking a birdie on hole seven.

Cavanagh gets a birdie, as does Daniel Zhang, as he and Rodebaugh both shoot the lowest scores for the Wildcats at 37.

Logan Greene does not add a long range birdi of his own, but his fairway chip finding a good spot on the green is just as important.

More Redhawks pitch in on the ninth green. Ethan Lubek uses Senior Night as momentum because he breaks forty with a par, culminating in a 39.

Chung starts the day with a birdie, and he ends the day with a birdie. The pair of one-unders helps Chung to a round of 39.

Redhawks with a strong ninth green to win on senior night

As for Cavanagh, he also completes his Senior Night round with another birdie, golfing the lowest score on the day at 36.

Owen Mack saves his best for last. He hits a long fairway shot to the dance floor and lands nearly a foot away from the pin. The Mack attack seals the deal with a birdie, and victory for the Redhawks on Senior Night 146-151.

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