Naperville Central boys lacrosse wins nail-biter over The Valley

It’s Senior Night at Metea Valley for the Valley co-op as they take on the Naperville Central Redhawks. Both teams are coming off losses and are seeking to get back in the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central takes the wheel early

Four minutes into the game, the Redhawks establish possession and take the lead off this behind-the-back shot from Jake Walbert. It’s 1-0 with plenty of game left.

After two more goals from Central, The Valley gets two goals on the board with a one-timer from Matt Merchant and a nice over and back from Mason Springer. The Valley trail by one, going into the second.

Redhawks build on their lead

To start the second quarter, the Redhawks grab two quick goals from Walbert, securing an early hat-trick.

The Valley netted two goals in the second, but it’s Central that ends the half off on the right foot. Declan Burke gets the upfront goal and keeps Central in the lead, 6-4.

The Valley comes back

Matt Merchant records a hat-trick of his own to start the third quarter, with nice maneuvering over the defense.

Merchant was a scoring merchant today because he capped off another three-goal scoring run for The Valley, widening the lead to 9-6.

Naperville Central wins an exciting one

With twenty-three seconds left in the quarter, a chaotic zone entry for Central leads to a loose-ball chase. Jake Walbert finds the ball off a ricochet in front and sends it home. The Valley now leads by two entering the fourth quarter.

The Redhawks would answer emphatically to The Valley’s lead with back-to-back goals from Declan Burke and this game-winner from Drew Schneider with time running out. Naperville Central spoils the Senior Night festivities in a close battle, winning 10-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.