Naperville Central boys soccer blanks Metea Valley 5-0 in DVC play

The Naperville Central Redhawks finish off their four-game homestand with a conference showdown with Metea Valley boys soccer. The Redhawks come into tonight’s game with a 10-2-1 record, while the Mustangs stand at 5-10. In their meeting last season, Metea Valley emerged victoriously in a thrilling double-overtime win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Central offense gets off to a hot start

We’ll pick things just minutes into the action with Eli Jarrell advancing by multiple Metea Valley defenders. He crosses it over the middle, where Brady Strang is there to tap it in. The Redhawks strike early, going up 1-0 after just three minutes of play.

Minutes later, the Mustangs are heading the other way with Eric Jernigan leading the charge. He has a one-on-one matchup, and he’s able to get a step ahead. He shoots for the far post, but it barely misses the mark. Naperville Central maintains its 1-0 advantage.

Back on the other end, Michael White eludes a couple of Mustangs and unleashes a shot that is deflected away by a diving Chase Grosrenaud. A great effort from the Metea Valley keeper keeps this game at 1-0.

The Redhawks tack on a pair just before halftime

Now, with under three minutes left in the half, Jacob Adams delivers a perfect pass to Matias Jacobs across the field, and he sends it into the back of the net. The Redhawks extend their lead to 2-0.

The Redhawks are not done yet. Jacobs advances and passes over to Michael White. He evades one defender and then fires a low shot just past the keeper’s reach. A third Naperville Central goal comes with just 30 seconds left to play in the half.

Now in the second half, the Mustangs have a free kick opportunity. Michael Birkner puts it on goal. Wiktor Kopecki deflects it once, and then again after the attempt by Ethan Arbetman. Some solid goalkeeping by Kopecki keeps Metea Valley off the scoreboard.

Eli Jarrell puts the game away for Central

Later in the half, Ryan Gervase sends a pass towards the middle to Eli Jarrell. He corrals the pass, then shoots a bouncing ball into the net. With that, the Redhawks have a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Just moments later, Jarrell is back on the attack. He and Michael White perform a give-and-go that results in Jarrell’s second tally of the evening. That is goal number five for the Redhawks, as they go on to defeat Metea Valley, improving to 3-1 in conference play.