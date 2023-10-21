Naperville Central boys soccer wins regional championship over Bolingbrook

Naperville Central boys soccer travels to Bolingbrook for a regional championship matchup. The winner advances to the sectional semifinals against Oswego. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central scores twice in the first half

Starting the game a minute and half in. The ball falls to Carter Adams on top of the box as he passes the ball into the top corner. Naperville Central takes an early 1-0 lead.

Bolingbrook looking for a quick response. Aiden Montes shows off his moves taking a shot from distance that goes just high.

Three minutes to play in the first half. Patrick Berryman sends in the cross that is initially delt with but the rebound falls to Ludo Gallina who buries the shot. Naperville Central goes into halftime up two.

The RedHawks finish off the Regional Final in the second half

Ten minutes into the second half. After a mad scramble in the box the Bolingbrook defense is unable to clear as the ball finds Michael Cavalleri who puts the RedHawks up by three.

Just a minute later the Raiders are on the attack. Aiden Montes puts in a cross that finds the head of Iggie Escamilla who cuts the deficit to two. After the goal emotions were high as both teams go at each other resulting in three red cards. Bolingbrook goes down to nine men and Central goes down to ten men.

The Raiders are looking for a quick second. Anthony Mondrago gets the ball on the edge of the box putting a shot on net but it’s easily claimed by Connor Waite.

Naperville Central looking to close out the game Ludo Gallina plays a ball into the path of Michael Cavalleri and the senior does the rest putting the game to bed.

Naperville Central boys soccer takes down Bolingbrook by a score of 4-1. The RedHawks advance to the sectional semifinals against Oswego next Wednesday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!