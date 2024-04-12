Naperville Central boys tennis narrowly gets past Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central tennis has arrived at Waubonsie Valley High School for a DVC matchup against The Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Three sets are needed in One Doubles

Starting in One doubles with Waubonsie Valleys Sehan Tirukovalluru and Ishan Sunesh Kumar against Naperville Central’s Peter Paik and Rohan Jha.

The Redhawks come out swinging, as Paik powers one into the back right corner for a point. This one goes back and forth, needing a third set.

After a back-and-forth third set, Waubonsie closes the game thanks to a Firey ball hit by Kumar. The WV number one doubles duo wins the decisive third set, 7-6.

Waubonsie’s top doubles teams pick up wins

Going to two doubles with Redhawks Zach Highhouse and Jason Xu against Eesa Hazir and Guatam Mani.

After winning the first set 6-5, Hazir and Mani were in full control in the second. This hit here helps them secure the second set, 6-2. The Warrior’s top doubles pairs pick up wins.

Charlie Morgan impresses in one singles for Naperville Central tennis

It’s time to move over to the singles portion of the match. At one singles it’s Naperville Central’s Charlie Morgan against Waubonsie Valley’s Revanth Kothapalli.

Kothapalli hits one good on the serve, forcing Morgan into the net. But the Redhawk looks to bounce back.

After winning the first set 6-2, Morgan wraps it up in the second set with a 6-4 win.

Naperville Central boys tennis gets past Waubonsie Valley

To the final match in two singles with Waubonsie’s Smayan Tayal and Central’s Emil Nehan. Tayal made quick work on this return and in the game. He wins both sets with ease, 6-2 and 6-0.

The Redhawks however won in three singles, along with three and four doubles to help pull away from Waubonsie Valley. Naperville Central wins a close DVC match 4-3.