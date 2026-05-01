Naperville Central boys volleyball secures thrilling win over Metea

DVC action continues as Naperville Central boys volleyball hosts Metea Valley. The Redhawks enter the matchup on a four-game win streak as they look to continue to climb the standings. Metea Valley looks to bounce back after back-to-back conference losses to Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central gets early lead

The Redhawks start fast with setter Caleb Neumann feeding senior outside hitter Lucas Hayes for the kill. The Redhawks jump out to a 6-2 lead.

Metea Valley responds to the strong Central start as Metea’s Rudra Patel and Rushil Gandhi get the block on Redhawk Noah Latakas as the Mustangs trail 6-4.

The Redhawks keep the rally alive and send a free ball over the net. Mustang Varun Kalidindi jumps up for the kill as the Mustangs take the lead, 10-9.

Later on, Central continues to apply the pressure as Amari Selman sets up Latakas for the kill. The Redhawks lead 16-13.

Metea Valley responds with another run of its own as Metea’s Rushil Gandhi taps the ball over the net for the point to tie the game up at 17.

Varun Kalindindi serves for the Mustangs. The Mustang dials up an ace. Metea goes back in front 23-22.

Two points later, Central’s Zander Latko and Lucas Hayes get the huge block to retake the lead, 24-23.

Match point for the Mustangs as Nivedh Mhahesh serves. The Mustangs deliver with back-to-back clutch aces as the Mustangs take set one, 26-24

The Mustangs force set three

Following a Redhawk serve, Amari Selman jumps up and taps it over for the point. The Redhawks lead 10-8 in the second set.

The Redhawks keep their foot on the gas as Teddy Bramlett and Zander Latko meet Mustang Om Kota at the net for the point.

Central continues to fire on all cylinders as Redhawk Liam Mask sets up Amari Selman for the kill. After a 10-0 run, the Redhawks are out in front 18-8.

Moments later, Metea looks to put an end to the Central run as Mustangs Om Kota and Avinash Parthiban get the block.

Metea’s Rueshil Gandhi sets up Nivedh Mhahesh for the powerful spike as the Mustangs creep back into the set, trailing, 19-12.

Redhawk Liam Mask looks to set up Lucas Hayes, but Rudra Patel and Rushil Gandhi block him. The Mustangs continue to fight as they trail 20-16.

Later on, it’s match point for the Redhawks as Om Kota gets a huge block for the Mustangs to keep them alive, trailing 24-23.

Rueshil Gandhi serves for Metea. Redhawk Caleb Neumann sets up Bryson McGrath, who taps it over for the winning point. The Redhawks hold on to win the second set, 25-23, and force a set three.

Naperville Central gets victory off set three win

Early in the third set, Redhawk Amari Selman starts strong with an ace.

The Mustangs strike back as Nivedh Mhahesh rises for the big time kill to get Metea on the board as the visitors trail 3-1.

Both sides continue to trade points as Metea’s Rudra Patel taps it over the Central defense for the point.

Central’s Caleb Neumann sets up Noah Latakas for the kill as Central leads 11-9.

Robbie Ruthig serves for Central. Metea’s Rueshil Gandhi assists Mhahesh as he taps it over the Central defense for the point to bring Metea within one.

Matteo Guillen serves for Metea. The Mustang comes up big with the ace as we’re all tied at 20.

After the Mustang serve, Central’s Teddy Bramlett slams it home as Central retakes the lead 21-20.

Metea Valley’s Rueshil Gandhi bumps the ball in the air as Mhahesh hits it over the net despite the Central block. That ties the score at 22-22.

The Redhawks look to pull away late as Caleb Neumann sets up Lucas Hayes for the kill. The home team goes on to finish off the set by a 25-23 score.

After falling in the first set, Naperville Central takes the next two, earning a hard-fought DVC win over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.