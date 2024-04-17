Naperville Central boys water polo dominates Senior Night against Metea

Naperville Central boys water polo hosts Senior Night. Ten Redhawk seniors are honored as they go up against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are coming off a 7-4 win against Highland Park, while the Redhawks beat Mundelein 16-8. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central water polo scores eight goals in the first

Right out of the gate, Redhawk Aaron Hunter receives it down low and throws it in to give central a 1-0 lead.

About a minute into the first quarter. Redhawk Henry LaPerna turns and fires the ball in the net for a 2-0 lead.

Later on, Jark Gervase attempts to score but it hits the crossbar. However, Aadhav Ponnusamy is there to pounce on the rebound and score.

Central’s up by five and Sam Lendzion adds to that with a backdoor tap-in. The Redhawks end the first quarter with an 8-0 lead.

Vinny Antonetti keeps a first-half shutout and gets an assist

In the second, Gervase finds Ross DeZur and he fires the ball in for the goal.

Central goalie Vinny Antonetti hasn’t seen much action, but he throws a long pass to Alan Urbonavicius here. He backhands one into the net, and the Red and White continue to dominate.

Mustang Billy McLeod tries to score but gets denied by Antonetti with a big save.

With about a minute left in the second, Zeteny Kenesei finds Alex Ung in front of goal. He scores and the Redhawks go up 12-0 at halftime.

Mustangs get on the board but Naperville Central boys water polo soars to senior night win

Mustang Sam Sinzheimer throws a cannon toward Antonetti, but Metea can’t break through once again.

We head into the fourth Quarter and Central’s up 14-0. MacLeod fires from deep, but it’s saved. Ryan Williams gets the rebound and scores to put Metea on the board.

The Mustangs try to score again but Antonetti says no by blocking Matthew Shaw’s attempt. Naperville Central come out strong on senior night by blowing out Metea Valley 14-1.