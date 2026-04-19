Naperville Central boys water polo knocks off Metea Valley

We have another DVC conference matchup in the pool for boys water polo action as the Naperville Central Redhawks host the Metea Valley Mustangs on a Tuesday night. The Mustangs look to bounce back after a loss to Naperville North last week, while the Redhawks are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Huskies and Bradley-Bourbonnais and are going for three in a row to stay atop the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central is on fire in the first quarter

The Redhawks offense looks to get off to a good start, and they do as Elliott Skly rips a shot past the goalkeeper for the game’s opening goal.

Central looks to add to its lead as Finn Schneeberger spins and fires away, but Metea goalkeeper Dylan Plos makes a big save.

Jack Schneeberger winds up for this shot and scores to extend Central’s lead by two.

The Redhawk offense stays hot as George Zenow connects with Collen Potter, and he blasts a shot into the corner and in as Naperville Central closes out the first quarter with a 3-0 lead.

Redhawks show more firepower in the second quarter

Will Tucker sets up the red and white offense, and he finds Finn Schneeberger, who buries this shot from the corner to extend Central’s lead to 4-0 early in the second quarter.

Naperville Central is up 6-0 as Metea has possession. Alex Bounds gets past Central’s Tucker, and Alex Reed crushes the ball into the back of the net. The Mustangs get on the board.

The Redhawks respond quickly here with a goal from Braden Piwowar to close out the second quarter with an 8-1 lead just before halftime.

Redhawks keep offense rolling in third quarter

Piwowar is at it again as he winds up for another shot, and it bounces off the goalkeeper and in for Central to extend its lead 9-1 in the third quarter.

The Redhawks look to keep the momentum going as Skly adds another goal, putting Central up 10-1.

It’s 11-1 for Naperville Central as the black and gold push for another goal as they work with some nice ball movement, connecting with Achutha Viswanathan for a goal as the Mustangs trail 11-2 to end the third quarter.

Redhawks close the night with a blowout win

In the final quarter, Redhawks continue the scoring as Will Tucker rips this shot into the net for the goal for Central.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Redhawks close out this one as Tucker backhands it for another goal, and Naperville Central defeats Metea Valley 17-2 at home and stays undefeated in conference play.