Naperville Central boys water polo overpowers Metea Valley in sectional play

It’s playoff time for boys water polo as Metea Valley takes on Naperville Central in the Sectional Quarterfinals at Hinsdale Central. Naperville Central enters the playoffs as the number three seed after finishing with a 19-9 regular season record. On the other side, Metea Valley looks to pull off the upset as the six seed with a 12-15 record. The Redhawks defeated Metea twice during the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central goes on a scoring outburst

Early on, Redhawk Ben Mattson finds Braden Piwowar attacking the net as the Redhawk gets his shot to bounce past the goalie for the score. The Redhawks start strong with a 2-0 lead.

The Central offense stays aggressive as Piwowar secures the hat trick as his shot finds its way into the back of the net despite being blocked by the Mustang goalie. Halfway through the first, it’s all Central, with a 4-0 lead.

Mustang Will Guerrero holds off the tough Redhawk defense and finds Achutha Viswanathan attacking the net as his shot finds the corner for the goal to get the Mustangs on the board.

With the first quarter winding down, the Mustangs go to Alex Bounds as he attempts the long-range shot, but is denied by Redhawk goalie, Vinny Antonietti. At the end of the first, Central is out in front with a 7-1 lead.

Into the second, as the Redhawk offense spreads the ball around the pool before Redhawk Finn Schneeberger dishes to Elliot Skly for the goal despite the contact.

The Mustangs need a spark on offense as Will Guerrero takes a long-range shot but is denied by Redhawk Vinny Antonietti. Going into the half, the Redhawks lead 12-1.

The Mustangs find some offense in the second half

Early in the third, the Mustangs look to cut into the Redhawk lead as Will Guerrero connects with Alex Bounds as he lobs his shot into the net.

After a Finn Schneeberger goal, the Redhawks keep their foot on the gas as Braden Prichett recovers the loose ball, and his shot sneaks past the goalie for the score. The Redhawks are running away with a 14-2 lead.

Needing a spark, Mustang Achutha Viswanathan attacks the physical Redhawk defense before connecting with Alex Bounds, who taps his shot over goalie Adam Schachner for the score.

Late in the quarter, Central’s Zach Abrahamson’s shot bounces off the top of the crossbar. Wes Schmitt is in the right place as his shot finds the back of the net. Going into the final quarter, the Redhawks lead 16-3.

The Mustangs have possession to start the fourth as Mustang Will Guerrero gives it to Achutha Viswanathan, whose shot is out of Redhawk goalie Adam Schachner’s reach for the score.

Later on, Mustang Achutha Viswanathan lobs it up to Alex Bounds as the Mustang’s shot sneaks past the goalie for the score. But the Mustangs are running out of time and still trail 17-5.

The Redhawks roll into the sectional semis

Moments later, Central’s Zach Abrahamson fakes the pass while approaching the net as his shot finds its way through the Mustang defense for the goal.

Naperville Central secures the big win over Metea Valley, 20-7. The three-seeded Redhawks are set to take on the two-seed, Hinsdale Central, this Friday in the sectional semifinals.