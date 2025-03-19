Naperville Central boys water polo rallies to beat Neuqua Valley 11-9

Coming off a season-opening win over Barrington, Neuqua Valley boys water polo is on the road facing Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter after a loss to Lincoln Way East, but are looking to score their second DVC triumph of the season after beating Metea Valley last week. Last years match saw Central win a high scoring 17-13 game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade goals in the early going

Neuqua gets the ball rolling early, with Declan Puacz catching up to the rock, he tosses it to Milan O’Connor who pump-fakes the defense and skips it past for the opening goal to get things moving.

Central keeps it competitive with Will Tucker getting the throw in and surging forward. His shot is tipped away but the rebound is taken by James Behrand who has a wide open net and puts it in, tying the game up at one.

Neuqua’s defense remained stiff early, as the Redhawks open up the passing game with Elliott Skyl going for the shot but Ansh Vasudevan makes a good save to keep it tied.

The Wildcats storm back as they open up their passing game with Colin Mulligan getting it from beyond the line. The distance is no challenge for him as he skips it down and past the goalie for the score, as Neuqua retakes the lead.

However, Central responds again with Braeden Plwowar chasing down the floating ball. He tosses it to Elliott Skyl who pivots the other way and finds the open net. Central ties it up again, this time at 2-2.

The Cats defense, however, is strong early. Will Tucker looks for an open man along the sidelines. He throws it in front of the net to a Redhawk there to tip it in but the strong save is made by Ansh Vasudevan to keep it a tied game after one.

The Neuqua Valley offense catches fire in the second quarter

In the second, both teams play hot potato as O’Connor throws an errant pass that’s taken by Tucker, the Redhawks look the other way but Puacz knocks the ball free and it’s reclaimed by O’Connor. This time he passes it to Puacz who powers home the strike as Neuqua reclaims the advantage up 3-2.

Neuqua’s surge continues with Colin Mulligan who gets the pass up the middle from Puacz. With time to throw, his first shot is saved by Central, but he gets the rebound, this time throwing a backwards alley-oop over his head and in for the big goal as the Cats extend their lead!

Mulligan’s statement quarter continues as he takes the pass this time down the far side and like a thrower skipping a rock across the river, he skips the ball into the water and bounces it in for another goal as Neuqua leads 7-5 at halftime.

The Redhawks soar into a second half lead

In the third quarter, the Redhawks fly back towards contention. James Behrand swims up the left side and looks for an opening to the net, but instead, he passes to Will Tucker in front of the net, who puts in a backhanded wrister to cut the Hawks deficit down to one at 7-6.

After that, Central opens up their passing game in triangle style as the throw from far side to middle gets to Elliott Skyl on the left, and he bounces in another strike as the game is tied again, now at 7-7!

Central’s passing fakes out the Neuqua defense as the tossing game results in Braedon Plwowar laying down the hammer with a score as Central takes its first lead up 8-7.

Now in the fourth quarter, Central’s passing attack continues with goalie Vinny Antonietii tossing the deep ball to Ben Mattson down the right side. The Redhawk has all day as he bounces through another goal to make it a two-point lead for Central as the run continues.

Skyl’s strong second half continues as he takes the loose ball up the left side and has all day to pass, but as he nears closer to the net, the Redhawk decides to go for it and he darts it through to make it an 11-8 Naperville Central lead.

The Naperville Central defense shuts the door

The Redhawk defense improves in the second half, as Neuqua tries to get their passing game going, but this time the Hawks are ready as Antonietti makes a strong save to keep Central in front by multiple goals.

Then a bit later, the Wildcats try to go again with O’Connor taking the quick pass in front of the net. He aims for the bottom left corner, but Antonietti makes a strong one-handed save to make a second half statement.

Neuqua would add a late goal, but Naperville Central boys water polo rallies for its second win over a DVC opponent of the season, 11-9 over Neuqua. The Redhawks travel to face Naperville North next Tuesday, while the Wildcats return home that same day to face Metea Valley.