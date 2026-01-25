Naperville Central cruises to the DVC wrestling crown

The DVC wrestling crown is up for grabs as all six conference teams look for strong performances to reach the top of the mountain. Naperville Central is searching for its second title in three seasons after sweeping its conference opponents in the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Let’s begin with the third-place match at 120 pounds. CJ Gordon for Neuqua throws in the half nelson on Antonis Rasoulis from Naperville North and keeps him down long enough for the pin and the third-place finish.

To the championship bout starting at 106 pounds. The Barbs come in as defending champs, and Julian Hartwig shows promise by performing the arm bar on Huskie wrestler Cam Krueger, which leads to a championship win via fall.

Redhawks soar all over the DVC

The Redhawks go to work with Dalton Meluch locking Sam Howard from DeKalb in the cradle. Meluch gets the pin and wins the 120-pound DVC crown.

At the 132-pound championship, Michael Arrendondo, wrestling for North, takes his time, but eventually gets on top of Ayden Shuey from DeKalb. Arrendondo takes a 13-6 decision to win the title.

Over to the 138-pound final, Jacob Cochran from Central is on a mission to pin Marcus Diaz from Neuqua. The official taps the mat, and Cochran completes the mission to win it all.

Starviros Gerousis helps the Hawks by throwing Max Venecia from North into the ball and chain. That’s all she wrote because Gerousis secures the pin and the first-place bout at 144 pounds.

Want another pin? Reid Balis from Central has you covered. He shows no love for Ronin Brom from Neuqua, and he is your DVC champion at 157 pounds.

Metea Valley gets a wrestler in the finals with Lucas Marcoux. He gets off to a strong start against Redhawk Nick Olvera, but Olvera regains control and cruises to a tech fall to win the 175-pound final.

JT Hill wins the DVC in style

To the 190-pound final, where Central’s Paul Peradotti catches Huskie JT Hill in the single leg and takes him down for some points. Peradotti holds a 5-2 lead with fifteen seconds left, but Hill throws in the headlock and ties the match at five. He wants to end it in style, and he will by pinning Peradotti. What a finish by Hill to win the DVC.

Leo Hobson gets a first-place finish for the Warriors, but Naperville Central wins the DVC

The last match is for the heavyweight title. Waubonsie Valley’s Leo Berrios throws Jake Johnson from Naperville North on the mat, and it’s all over from there as Berrios holds Johnson in the double chicken wing and pins him to win the heavyweight match. At the end of the day, it’s Naperville Central taking home the DVC wrestling title for the second time in three seasons.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!