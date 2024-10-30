Naperville Central defeats Plainfield Central on pens in Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals

Naperville Central and Plainfield Central meet for a win-or-go-home matchup in IHSA the Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals. So far, the two top seeds have gutted their way through the playoffs to set up this heavyweight matchup. The winner will face West Aurora on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central scores a minute in and Plainfield Central scores with less than five minutes left

One minute into the match, Ryan Lafferty plays it to Nathan Laird down the left side; Laird accelerates and finds a gap where he connects with Lafferty, whose right foot does not let him down. A little Ronaldo celebration caps it off and Naperville Central takes a 1-0 lead early on.

A few minutes later here is Laird again; he rockets past two Wildcat defenders but meets the wall of Marshall DeGraff who scoops it right from his feet to dampen the attack.

After a brief halftime, Central got right back on the attack. Eli Jarrell receives it and finds some open space. But he’s slowed down and Danny Galarza kicks it out from under him. Then Jorge Mireles comes in low to help thwart the chance. Still 1-0 in the second half.

Here is Laird attacking from the right, he is fouled in the box, and the ref points to the spot, penalty to the Redhawks.

Laird steps up for his penalty and it’s saved by DeGraff. DeGraff tries to pounce on it but the ball squeaks loose. Central try but don’t get another shot off and Plainfield Central stay within one point.

Late in the second half, Laird comes out to take possession and tries to get through two defenders. He is dragged down and draws a yellow card and another penalty for the Red Hawks.

To the penalty, a chance to seal the game for Central. And DeGraff stops Laird again! The Wildcats stay alive!

With less than five minutes left, Plainfield Central goes for a throw-in. The ball sails high and falls down beautifully for Mireles, the junior slots it in for the tying goal. And after trailing for 75 minutes and a half where they save two penalties, the Wildcats force extra time!

Laird gets an opportunity in extra time and the IHSA Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal heads to penalties

Let’s go to extra time. Lafferty keeps possession for the Redhawks before a great ball into Laird. Laird’s header attempt is wide though and we head to penalties.

Plainfield Central shoots first but Connor Waite is right on top of it for the save.

Jarrell steps right up to try and take advantage but DeGraff gets his third penalty save of the night, no blood.

Can the captain DeFalco convert? No problem at all. Naperville Central go up 1-0.

Here’s the regular-time hero Mireles, who keeps his great night going to tie the penalties at 1-1.

The junior midfielder Michael White steps up and keeps Central ahead 2-1.

Finn Lambert takes the third shot for the Wildcats, but Waite comes up huge and keeps it at 2-1, an advantage Redhawks.

Central’s goal scorer Lafferty steps up for a big shot and delivers again to make it 3-1 Central, putting them a goal away from victory.

Naperville Central boys soccer wins second straight playoff game on penalties

Needing a goal to stay in it, the Keeper DeGraff blasts one through to keep the Wildcats in it.

Here’s Aidan DeClemente for the win, and no doubt! Naperville Central defeats Plainfield Central in a wild Boys Soccer Sectional Semi! The Redhawks take the penalties 4-2, and advance to the sectional finals on Friday against West Aurora.