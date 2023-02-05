Naperville Central divers take top two spots in DVC Meet

The Naperville Central Redhawks place first and second in the boys diving DVC Meet at Metea Valley High School. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley hosting the DVC boys diving meet with Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North all competing on the boards in the varsity competition the night before the swimming portion at North.

Thomas Egan gets things started well for Naperville Central

First up for Naperville Central is Thomas Egan who executes the forward somersault pike. The Redhawk is your early leader after the first six rounds.

Naperville North diver Luca Pantel takes his turn on the board and goes for the inward somersault tuck. Good enough for fives across the board and a 6th-place finish overall for the Huskie.

Up next is Brad Gabrielse from Waubonsie Valley. This forward dive tuck is one of his best of the day with a five and two sixes from the three judges.

Aidan Dilallo and Brady Bechtel remain in the hunt for first

The top Huskie diver in the meet is Franklin Austin who edges out Gabrielse to secure 4th place overall. This forward one somersault with one half twist free gets a five and two sixes.

Brady Bechtel from Naperville Central finished as the runner up in the DVC a season ago. This one and one half somersault pike is smooth as Bechtel always gets good height on his dives. Two sixes and a six and one half from the judges for the Redhawk.

Aidan Dilallo is back on the boards for his junior year at Waubonsie Valley. Despite a slip up in the middle of the meet, his overall performance is good enough for third place. This inward one somersault tuck gets two sixes and a seven, one of the top rounds for the Warrior.

The winner of the 2023 DVC boys diving meet is Thomas Egan, a model of consistency all night. This forward one and one half somersault with a twist delights the crowd and judges with a six and two six and a halves. Naperville Central with the first and second place finish in the event.

