Naperville Central football explodes to a crucial win over DeKalb

Naperville Central football gets back on the winning track as the Redhawks put on an explosive performance to beat DeKalb 42-17. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central is locked in for a crucial week five matchup as the 1-3 Hawks look to turn things around with a conference road win over DeKalb. The Barbs are also 1-3 and are coming off a loss to Waubonsie last week.

The Barbs grab a 3-0 lead and momentum in the opening quarter. Central receiver Kyle Clark can’t handle the lateral, so Jarquavious Scott makes him pay by scooping it the other way. He can’t make it to the end zone, but the Barbs are set up with a first-and-goal.

DeKalb makes a stand early

On the first play of the second quarter, Jason Goode waltzes in for the touchdown. The turnover leads to points, which helps the Barbs build a good 10-0 lead.

Quarterback Simon Hayes and the Redhawks regroup. He rolls out and hits an open Mark Williams, who moves the chains into enemy territory.

Hayes and his arm produce points

Hayes puts his arm to work again, with this throw leading to Kyle Clark hauling in the touchdown to get the Hawks on the board.

The Hawks have the ball again later in the half. Hayes continues to command air traffic control by letting it fly to Williams, who takes it to the house for six. 14-10 Redhawks after the 46-yard play.

A Ryan Jacobson score makes it 21-10, but the Barbs answer back. Goode turns on his inner beast mode, bringing the ball up the sideline for nearly 30 yards.

Central defense takes the momentum back

DeKalb quarterback LeBron Carrington calls his own number on the draw and carries defenders into the end zone for six. The slam dunk play by LeBron makes the deficit 21-17, which is your halftime score after a high-octane opening 24 minutes.

The Barbs go three-and-out to start the second half, and things quickly get worse because Eron Kennedy blocks the punt, and the Hawks get the ball in great field position.

Hayes feeds off that swing by doing his thing and throwing darts. His target is Drew Schnieder, who makes the catch for the score. It’s a 28-17 lead for the visitors.

LeBron is hoping to keep DeKalb in the game, but Kennedy activates the peanut punch and the ball is out. There’s a scramble, and Owen Render falls on it for the Central takeaway.

DeKalb gets it back and decides to go for it on fourth down, trailing by two scores. Ryan Pall sheds his block and takes down LeBron for a turnover on downs.

Naperville Central gets a much-needed win on the gridiron

Naperville Central puts it away in the fourth quarter when Landon Nelson bounces a run to the outside and strides in for the touchdown. A 42-7 run helps the Redhawks improve to 2-3 after a 42-17 win over DeKalb.

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