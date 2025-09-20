Naperville Central football picks up win number one over Neuqua Valley 24-17

The Neuqua Valley students celebrate homecoming in a country western theme, along with the school inducting a new hall of fame class, including former girls’ soccer coach Joe Moreau. The Wildcat football team hopes to give its home crowd a victory over a Naperville Central squad that is still searching for win number one on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On Neuqua’s second possession of the game, Drake Mennecke goes back to pass and drops a dime into the hands of Ben Stefanski. Stefanski turns on the jets and takes the rock to the house for an 82-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

The Redhawks respond with QB Jackson Loth who drops back and hits Kyle Clark in the back of the endzone for the equalizer. A great catch for Redhawk receiver.

The Wildcats look to respond, and this run by Andy Barkley looks promising as he moves the chains past midfield and into enemy territory.

That drive extends into the second quarter, with the Wildcats going for it, but a blitzing Matt Guerin stops Pierce Stevens, and the Redhawks take over after the turnover on downs.

The Hawks call up Gavin Ellison, who lines up for a 46-yard field goal, and he hits it to give Central a 10-7 lead.

Jackson Loth caps off a 17-0 run by going long

They get the ball back as Loth looks for a streaking Mark Williams, who gets away from the defender and hits the gas for a 75-yard touchdown. That play culminates in a 17-7 halftime lead for the visitors.

The Redhawks start the second half with the rock until Neuqua takes it back when Tyler Vanderlann dives and makes the interception.

Neuqua capitalizes with Mennecke, who fakes out the defense before calling his own number. The QB runs and dives for the left pylon and gets in for the Wildcat touchdown. The huge play by Mennecke cuts the deficit to 17-14.

Neuqua turns defense into offense in the second half

Here’s Neuqua on another drive but the Central defense steps up as Andrew Applegate makes the pick off the deflection. The Redhawks get the ball back after forcing their first turnover of the season.

Loth rewards their effort by passing to Vince Bern, and he makes the catch for the touchdown. The lead for the Redhawks is back to double digits at 24-14 heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats are down but not out as Mennecke throws a rainbow to Stefanski and he makes the catch to put Neuqua into enemy territory.

The drive stalls, but here is Michael Creedon on to attempt a 40-yard field goal and he just sneaks it through the uprights and it’s back to one score game.

Paul Peradotti secures win number one for Naperville Central football

Neuqua Valley gets the ball one last time with under ten seconds to go and the snap goes over Mennecke’s head. He recovers, but Paul Peradotti comes in for the game sealing sack. For the first time this season, Naperville Central is in the win column. The Redhawks take down the Wildcats 24-17 with both teams holding 1-3 records.

