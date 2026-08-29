Naperville Central Football soars past Lockport on Senior Night

Naperville Central takes the field for its first home game of the season, looking for that first home win since November 2024. The Redhawks get the job done with an explosive 42-21 offensive performance against the Lockport Porters.

It’s Senior Night for Naperville Central as the Redhawks football team looks to give its home fans a treat after a week one loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. They welcome the Lockport Porters, as the teams matchup for a fourth straight season with the Porters taking two out of the last three matchups. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks capitalize on their opening drive with Landon Nelson running to the outside and into the end zone. It’s a 7-0 lead for the home team, which is your score after one.

Early offensive success for the Redhawks

From the run to the pass, Simon Hayes edition. The QB drops back and hits an open Ian Figi for another Redhawk touchdown. The 26-yard touchdown catch by the sophomore wide receiver doubles the lead.

Hayes continues to be the early touchdown maker by passing to an open Ryan Jacobson on the wheel route, who hauls it in for six. It’s 21-0 Redhawks.

Prince Nartey gets the Porters back in it

What looks to be a runaway turns into a wakeup call for the visitors. Prince Nartey receives the ensuing kickoff, picks up some key blocks, and he barrels into the open field. He looks to be long gone, but a sprinting Eron Kennedy makes a touchdown-saving tackle. However, the Porters have great field position.

The Nartey party ends how it started, and that’s with Nartey taking the rock in for six. Porters are on the board, trailing 21-7.

Hayes and the birds follow up with the aerial attack. He hits Mark Williams, and he picks up a first down, moving those chains into enemy territory.

The Porters’ defense is so focused on the pass; they forget about Landon Nelson. He displays his inner Le’Veon Bell, patiently finding the open window and hits the zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Lockport’s offense comes alive with Griffin Russell finding Hayden Phillips, who turns a short pass into a big gain. Phillips takes the ball past midfield, hoping to gain momentum before the half.

Russell hits another target in Khairi Sias, but he puts the ball on the ground, and Hari Santhaman falls on it for the turnover. The Redhawks keep their 28-7 lead at the break.

Simon Hayes throws Naperville Central into the win column

New half, same Central game plan. Hayes rolls out and connects with Williams on another pass, getting the ball past midfield. The two connect on a score later in the drive for a 35-7 lead.

One is nice, but two is better. Hayes makes the pass, Williams makes the catch, and he’ll do the rest by scampering down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown. A strong offensive performance helps Naperville Central to its first win of the season, 42-21 over Lockport. It’s the first home win for the Redhawks since 2024.

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