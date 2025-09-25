Naperville Central gets the intense win over Metea Valley in girls tennis

Naperville Central girls tennis hosts Metea Valley for an exciting DVC matchup. The Mustangs look to respond after a tough 4-3 loss against Naperville North. While the Redhawks look to continue to build momentum on their home court. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks start strong in one singles

Starting the day off with one singles match between Redhawk Kaavya Parameswar and Mustang Anya Madhavan.

Both are looking for the advantage while rallying from the back line. Parameswar approaches the net and sends a quick return, which the Mustang can’t send back.

Later on, the two continue to rally from the backline. Switching things up, Parameswar plays it short as Madhavan attacks the net and gets enough on her return, putting the Redhawk off balance for the score.

In the second set, Parameswar is looking to get the two-set victory. The Parameswar approaches the net while continuing the back and forth, as the Redhawk ends the rally with the smart play. Parameswar gets the two-set victory, 6-1, 6-0.

Central adds to the lead in three doubles

On over to three doubles between Redhawks Ariya Ashok and Anushka Anand, matching up against Shresta of Metea Valley and Vibha Manepalli.

Anushka Anand serves for the Redhawks and rallies with Shresta of Metea Valley. The Redhawk puts an end to the rally with this amazing shot that bounces in the corner for the score.

Another rally breaks out between Anand and Shresta from Metea Valley. Vibha Manepalli steps in front of the Redhawks’ high return and bounces it to Anand, starting a new rally. Manepalli’s return bounces in play and flies above Anand’s head for the score. Both teams split the first two sets as we look to break the tie.

After Central’s serve, a backline rally starts as each shot bounces in the corner. Anushka Anand attacks the high Mustang return and sends her shot in between the Mustangs for the score! Naperville Central wins the final two sets, 6-3, 10-7.

The Mustangs tighten things up on the scorecard

Moving over to two doubles between Metea’s Smitha Narayana and Tvisha Shah against Central’s Chaeli Ha and Amy Yang.

After the Mustang serve, Redhawk Chaeli Ha takes advantage of the Mustangs on the backline as her return bounces in the right corner for the score.

Moments later, Yang and Narayana rally back and forth from the backline with neither giving up any ground. The Mustang takes a step towards the net to keep the rally going, and it’s enough to secure the point. Two sets aren’t enough to decide the winner, as we move on to another tiebreaker.

The Redhawks attack Mustang Tvisha Shah after the serve. Shah rises to the challenge, sending her return to the backline. The Mustang’s shot is just out of the reach of Amy Yang for the score.

Amy Yang starts off the tiebreaker strong for the Redhawks. Yang puts an end to the return with an approach to the net, and her shot bounces short for the score.

Later on, a final tiebreaker takes place, and both sides fight to continue the rally. Naryana’s return just gets over the net as the Redhawk attacks the net to keep the ball alive. The Redhawk puts too much on her return, and it goes out of bounds. Metea wins the final two sets 7-6, 7-5. Despite the two doubles win, Naperville Central gets the DVC team victory 5-3 over Metea Valley.