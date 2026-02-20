Naperville Central girls basketball claims regional title over Naperville North

The third girls’ basketball matchup between Naperville North and Naperville Central is a regional championship crosstown clash on Huskie hardwood. Third-seeded Naperville Central enters off a commanding 50-point win over Metea Valley, while the sixth-seeded Huskies return home after a 56-39 win over Plainfield South. Central looks to make it 3-0 in head-to-head season matchups over North, as the winner will face Waubonsie Valley in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North hangs tough in the first

Erin Hackett makes an immediate impact for Central. With North down 4-2 early, Hackett intercepts the intended pass and takes it back the other way. She pushes past the North defense and sinks in the short-range shot to extend the Redhawks lead.

North responds with Mia Podkasik. They play hot potato with the ball around the three-point line until the junior shooting guard takes her shot and sinks the tre-ball. North leads for the first time, up 7-6.

Central is back on offense as Trinity Jones loses the ball but recovers and makes a nifty pass that is corralled by Colette McInerney. The ball then finds its way to Hackett, and she surges up towards the bucket. She gets fouled as she takes the shot, but gets the layup with the and one special as Central goes back in front.

But North goes back on the long-distance approach a couple of possessions later, Mia Podkasik is left all alone, and she buries in the trifecta as North is once again in front late in the first.

Trinity Jones makes her presence felt

In the second quarter, McDonald’s All-American Trinity Jones makes her presence felt. Securing the quick pass and shaking off the defender, she has no trouble floating in the mid-range shot to put the Hawks back on top.

Now on defense, Jones reads this pass like a book, taking it off the deflection and putting down the easy layup as Central extends the advantage up 20-15.

Jones’ second-quarter statement continues as Podkasik goes for another three, but the forward swats the ball down like a fly swatter, and Central leads at halftime, 29-22.

Naperville North looks to respond in the second half, with the other Podkasik sister. Ava is left all alone up the far side and flushes in the 3-point shot from the All-DVC selection as North closes within four.

But that is quickly countered by Jones, who gets the jump pass from Hackett and banks in a three-point response as the two teams trade blows.

Jones gets in on the assist game, as she surmises her options before throwing a one-hander to McInerney. The Redhawk is by herself and shoots another tre-ball as Central expands its lead to 37-25.

The Huskies look to keep pace

In the fourth, both teams trade threes again. The Huskies are on the charge, and Lila Zitko is all alone in the far corner. She takes advantage to sink in the triple, closing the gap to nine, but racing right back the other way is Jones. With two Huskies guarding her, she tosses a prayer to Hackett, who makes the catch and is on target again! It’s 44-32 Redhawks with minutes to go.

The Redhawks return to the short game, as Hackett surges forward and makes a swift pass to Annabelle Kritzer. She puts in the lay-up to keep the momentum in favor of Central.

Naperville Central wins first regional title since 2023

Immediately after, on defense, Jones makes another play, swatting the ball out of North’s hands. It goes right to Hackett, and she returns it for the quick layup. That helps the Redhawks fly to a 51-41 victory over the Huskies to claim the regional plaque.

The Redhawks win will set them up against Waubonsie Valley in a rematch from the DVC Conference championship game. Round three will take place at East Aurora on Tuesday night in the sectional semifinals.