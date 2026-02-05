Trinity Jones becomes the third Naperville area McDonald’s All-American

Naperville Central senior Trinity Jones continued to make history for the Redhawk girls basketball program this week, becoming just the third Naperville area player to be named to the McDonald’s All-American team.

Jones joins an exclusive club

Jones joins fellow Naperville Central great Candace Parker (2004) and former Naperville North standout Greta Kampschroeder (2021) as local players to be selected. Parker famously made waves by winning the 2004 All-American game dunk contest. Kampschroeder was unable to participate as the 2021 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones is the lone player from Illinois selected to the 2026 girls roster.

It’s been a winding journey for Jones, who was an All-State selection as a freshman in 2022, before transferring to Bolingbrook for her sophomore season. She retuned to Naperville Central prior to her junior campaign, but suffered an offseason ACL tear, forcing her to miss the entire regular season.

A stellar senior season with the Redhawks

In her final season with the red and white, Jones is averaging 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for a team that has aspirations of making a deep postseason run.

Earlier this winter, Jones committed to play collegiately next year at Clemson, before breaking Parker’s single game Redhawk scoring record on multiple occasions. Naperville Central holds a record of 22-5 and is tied for first place in the DVC, with the postseason tipping off the week of February 16.

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American game will be held on March 31 in Phoenix, AZ.