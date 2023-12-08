Naperville Central girls bowling soars to victory over Naperville North

We have a crosstown rivalry matchup between Naperville North and Naperville Central girls bowling. The Redhawks look to get their record over .500 and pick a second consecutive match victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central bowling gets the day started

We start with Central’s Po Elizadle-Sanchez whose shot hook lines and sinks right into the pocket giving her the strike.

On the same pair, Maddie Davila feeds off Sanchez’s success picking up the 4-count spare. The pair finish the match with Sanchez rolling a 325 series, and Davila throwing a 337.

Megan Moreno would get plenty of action in the second game. She plows the ball through the pins to get the strike which would carry over into the tenth frame.

Faced with picking up a tricky 5-7 split spare in the tenth, Moreno has no fear as she slides the pin to get the conversion. She game two with a 131 score.

First-year varsity bowler, Alice Cecil, looks to get the 10-pin spare, and like an archer, she hits bullseye for the pickup.

Later, Cecil’s Brooklyn attempt is good for the strike. She finishes the match with a 356 series.

Kate Andersen has a four-count attempt, as her shot ricochets the 3-pin into the 8-pin for the spare.

Later in the match, she looks to pick up the 4-pin spare and just gets the conversion. Andersen finishes the match with a 395 overall series.

Teresa Duffrin leads the way for all bowlers

Leading the way for the Redhawks is Teresa Duffrin. She rolls the ball perfectly into the pocket giving her the strike.

Later in the match, Duffrin’s shot again goes right into the pocket but needs a bit of help to knock over the 7-pin for the strike. She finishes the match with a 559 overall series.

Naperville North’s turn to get some points

Let’s move over to Naperville North. Felicia Openshaw gets the 1-2-4 spare and celebrates with her Huskie teammates.

On the same pair, Sophia Balagat goes across the lane to take down the 7-pin. Openshaw finishes with a 287 series, while Balagat ends with a 251.

Lois Baek would get strikes going for North. This Brooklyn shot is on point and just knocks over the 5-pin for the strike. She ends the day with a 341 series.

Ellie Child would lead the way for the Huskies. This shot is dead center in the pocket as the sliding pin does just enough to knock down the 5 and 8 pins. Child leads North with a 427 overall series.

Carly Basjusz would also get things going. Her fastball goes right down the pocket, knocking the pins out of orbit for the strike. Basjusz’s overall series of 343 is second best for North.

Wrapping up with Michelle Baek for Naperville North, as her pocket shot does just enough to tip down the 7-pin. Baek finishes with a 341 series but it’s the Redhawks who win the match by 338 pins (2078-1740) moving to 3-2 on the season.

