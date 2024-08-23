Naperville Central girls golf defeats Naperville North by a single stroke

The opening week of the girls golf season rolls on with Naperville Central hosting rival Naperville North at Naperbrook Golf Course. The Huskies are coming off a second place finish in the McGonagle the day before. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central starts strong on the second hole

On the second hole par four, Alex Yaeger lobs a chip that bounces short of the green and rolls within a few feet of the pin. The Huskie is able to sink the par putt and scores a 47 on the day.

Naperville Central junior Mae Binkowski is on her third shot from the short fringe. She runs her chip shot right near the cup and nearly buries it for the birdie. She will take the tap in par.

The 2024 McGonagle individual champion, Ashika Patel with a par attempt of her own. The junior wraps the ball inside the cup from just beyond six feet away.

The Redhawks putting well on the second hole as Avery Dunn knocks one home as part of a round of 53.

In the final group for the red and white, Poppy Marusin gets her eight-foot par putt to fall. The junior scores a 48 for her round.

Over to the par three fourth hole where Ashika Patel looks to save par with a tough putt from beyond ten feet. Poise under pressure from the junior as she sinks it as part of a round of 38, the top individual score once again.

The Huskies battle back starting on the sixth hole

Naperville North gets things going as a team with a parade of pars on the sixth hole. Southpaw Georgia Riley starts things off, making the putt and scoring a 45 on the day, second best on the team.

Addy Ciganek follows her with a solid par from four feet away as she nears the top of the leaderboard.

Emma Siswick is the next Huskie with a par opportunity and she happily finds the cup.

Her partner, Erin Arnold keeps things going by making a six foot par putt as North is right on the heels of the Redhawks.

Naperville Central girls golf picks up the first win of the season

Finishing things up on the 9th hole, a short par four. Mae Binkowski with a solid chip from the fairway onto the green. She is able to two-putt from there to finish with a par and a 47 on the day.

Addy Ciganek going for eagle as she lofts her second shot over the tree near the green. A brilliant shot that settles about a foot from the pin. That leaves a tap in birdie as she leads the orange and blue with a 40.

Stuck in the sand behind the green, but Addison Wu makes a nice shot to get out unscathed to salvage the hole.

The Redhawks are clinging to a narrow lead in the team score, but Ella Walbert comes thorough in the clutch. Her fairway shot rolls within three feet of the pin. She then gets the birdie to go, finishing with a 48 and helping Naperville Central girls golf to a one-stroke victory over North. The Redhawks hold off the Huskies 181-182 following an exciting day on the course.