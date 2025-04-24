Naperville Central girls lacrosse beats Neuqua for programs first conference victory since 2016

Naperville Central girls lacrosse travels to Neuqua Valley on a beautiful April evening. The Wildcats celebrate Senior Night, as they welcome in the Redhawks, a team already off to a strong start at 8-3, surpassing their win total from last season. Neuqua took both matchups a year ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls lacrosse opens the night with a 3-1 advantage

We’ll begin with Naperville Central’s Anna Schatz advancing upfield with plenty of open space. She avoids the defense and sends a low shot into the corner of the net for the first score of the game.

Back on the other end, Ella Dabezic attacks from the top. She gets a step on her defender and bounces it past the goalie to even things up at 1-1 midway through the opening quarter.

Moments later, Tessa Williams drives into the defense and then spins to find freshman Olivia Orf near the net. Orf finishes the play to put Central back on top, 2-1.

The Redhawks continue to pressure. Kendall Albertini attacks from behind the cage, and although Brooke Kirchner deflects the initial shot, Albertini stays with it and scores on the rebound. That pushes the lead to 3-1 with three minutes left in the first.

Dabezic adds another for Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse

Now in the second quarter, it’s Dabezic again on the move. She keeps it herself and finishes for her second goal of the game. Neuqua cuts the deficit to 3-2 early in the second.

Fast forward to the third quarter—still 3-2 Central. Tessa Williams spins her way toward the net and fires, but Kirchner is ready for the stop. One of several key saves on the night, including her 500th career save for the Wildcats.

After a penalty, Mia Pallaschke steps up for Neuqua with a free-position shot. She fires it home to tie the game at 3 with seven minutes to go in the third.

Neuqua keeps it close, but Naperville Central keeps responding

The Redhawks answer shortly after. Tessa Williams attacks from the left side and tucks a shot low for her first goal of the night, putting Central back on top 4-3.

Neuqua gets another free position shot, and this time it’s Addison Tedrow who delivers. Her goal evens the score at 4 with just two minutes remaining in the third.

But before the quarter ends, it’s Williams again with another free shot. She attacks from up top and finishes down low for her second goal of the game. Redhawks retake the lead at 5-4.

Moments later, Anna Schatz races downfield past multiple defenders and sends in a bouncing shot that gets past Kirchner. That’s her second of the night, and it stretches the lead to 6-4.

With seconds left in the third, Williams shows off a strong spin move and buries her third goal of the night. That sends the Redhawks into the fourth quarter with a 7-4 lead.

Tessa Williams helps give Naperville Central girls lacrosse its first conference win since 2016

After a Kaylie Gilmartin goal for Neuqua to cut the lead to 7-5. She comes back for more on the next possession—her initial shot is blocked by Grace He, but Gilmartin recovers, circles around, and fires up high for her second goal. Wildcats now trail just 7-6 with eight minutes left.

On the other end, Tessa Williams attacks from behind the net. Her shot is deflected but lands right in front of Olivia Orf, who puts it away for her second goal of the night. That would be the final blow, as Naperville Central holds off Neuqua Valley with an 8-6 win.

The Redhawks improve to 9-3 and pick up their first conference victory in nine years.