Naperville Central girls lacrosse wins fifth straight with narrow victory over The Valley

Naperville Central girls lacrosse travels to Metea Valley to take on The Valley Co-Op. The Redhawks are riding a four-game winning streak and enter at 12-3, marking the best start in program history. The Valley looks to celebrate senior night by stopping Central's winning streak.

Back-and-forth start has the game tied at four in the second quarter

Just seconds into play, Sophia Morgan penetrates through the Redhawks’ defense and goes low for the first score of the game. The Valley strikes quickly and leads 1-0.

On the other end, Olivia Orf passes ahead to Kate Schatz, who weaves between two defenders and fires a shot past the goalie. We’re tied at 1-1.

After a Redhawks goal, Ella Guzaski lines up for a free position shot. She charges forward, but Giselle Sevilla steps up with a big save. Sevilla records her 100th career save in this game, providing strong goalkeeping throughout. It’s 2-1 Redhawks.

Naperville Central continues the pressure. Tessa Williams drives around the goal, spins back through the defense, and buries the shot to extend the Redhawks’ lead to 3-1 in the first quarter.

Back the other way, some quick passes set up Ella Guzaski near the net. She rises and fires it high for the goal, tying the game at 3-3 as the first quarter winds down.

After a penalty, Guzaski lines up again but elects to pass to Ava Bellafiore, who finishes from close range. The Valley ties it at 4-4 in the second quarter.

The Valley girls lacrosse leads Central 7-6 in the third

The Redhawks respond. Williams attacks once again, spinning through defenders and scoring her third goal of the night. Central leads 6-4.

In the second half, Guzaski is back in the spotlight. She fires a laser into the net for her second goal, evening things at 6-6 in the third quarter.

Moments later, Guzaski converts another free-position opportunity, going low to skip the ball past the keeper for her hat trick. The Valley grabs a 7-6 lead.

Naperville Central girls lacrosse scores the final two goals to cap off a great DVC matchup

Central answers right back. Schatz lines up for a free-position shot and calmly scores to make it 7-7.

Now in the fourth quarter, Tessa Williams earns another free-position shot. She charges forward and lobs the ball over the goalie for her fourth goal of the night. That would prove to be the game-winner, as the Redhawks hang on for an 8-7 victory.

Naperville Central wins its fifth game in a row and improves to 13-3 this season.