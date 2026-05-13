Naperville Central girls soccer clinches DVC title with win over Waubonsie

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School as the girls’ soccer regular season winds down, with just one week left before regionals kick off the postseason. Naperville Central travels to Warrior turf, one win away from a DVC championship. Central sits at the top of the conference, undefeated with a record of 4-0. Waubonsie is sitting in third, with a record of 2-1 in DVC play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central bursts out to an early lead

Just two minutes in, and Central looks to get things started. Off the corner from Emerson Burke, Nicole Sacek sends it home. Central is up 1-0 early on.

Just a minute later, the red and white keep the momentum going. In the crossfire, Central’s Emerson Burke is in the offensive driver’s seat, and her left-footer finds the back of the net. Her record-breaking senior season continues as she puts Central up by two.

But wait, there’s more from the visitors. Natalie Liesch takes the corner, Nicole Sacek is on the receiving end, and heads it into the net.

The Warriors need hope, and they turn to senior leader Elli Morris. She goes for the long strike, but Central keeper Erin Hackett is there to reel it in for the save. The Warriors trail by four.

The Redhawks steamroll through the first half

Still in the first half, the Redhawks look simply unstoppable. Malia Shen is on the move,

Shen sets up Emerson Burke, who is in the right place at the right time, and Burke provides the finishing touches on her brace.

The red and white is back on the attack. Kira Lambin gets a good look, but Waubonsie’s keeper makes a diving save.

Redhawk Natalie Liesch is there for the putback and finds twine. Central goes up 6-0.

Redhawk Jenna Laga is on the move towards the goal. She fires away and top shelf with the left-footer. The standout freshman is all smiles as her shot finds the back of the net!

Two minutes remain in the first half. Nicole Sacek feeds it to Natalie Liesch, she chips it in for the brace! An absolutely relentless attack from the Redhawks, who head into halftime with an 8-0 lead.

Now in the second half, McKinley Ladd has the free kick for Waubonsie. She takes the shot from distance, but it sails wide.

Erin Hackett secures the shutout as the Redhawks win the DVC

With game time ticking away, the Warriors have one last chance to get on the board. The ball pinballs around near the net, but eventually Erin Hackett hops on it for the save. Naperville Central stays unbeaten and clinches the outright DVC title after an 8-0 road victory over Waubonsie Valley.