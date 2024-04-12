Naperville Central girls soccer defeats Neuqua Valley 4-3 in overtime behind Eleanor Kane’s game-winner

Chase Adams is back in town during a break from his training with the Columbus Crew Academy team to watch his father coaching the Naperville Central girls soccer team against Neuqua Valley. It’s the DVC opener for the Wildcats while Central looks for its first conference win after falling in overtime to Waubonsie Valley a week prior. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central strikes in the opening minutes

Less than three minutes into the game, Neuqua Valley can not capitalize on a corner kick and the Redhawks have a counter ready to go. Bella Brozek takes a pass and dribbles through the defense, creating some space and slotting in the first goal of the game. Naperville Central strikes early with a 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, Mollie McBrayer from Neuqua launches a free kick near midfield. Central goalie Erin Hackett makes a nice catch off the bounce and clears the ball away.

A few minutes later, Malia Shen makes a nice pass ahead to Brozek who looks for her second goal, but Quinn Sigal slides in to knock the ball away from point blank range. Chloe Orlow clears it out, which allows Sigal time to get back to the net. Brozek gets a clean look once again but the ball sails too high.

Neuqua Valley gets the offense rolling

Just minutes before halftime, Gabrielle Smith dribbles towards the end line before centering a pass to Miabella Kraai. The freshman gathers, spins and loops in a goal into the back of the net. Neuqua ties the game at 1-1 heading into the break to shift the momentum.

Early in the second half, Miabella Kraai heads towards the net before centering the ball to Alexis May who knocks it into the net. Neuqua Valley now holds a 2-1 lead.

Naperville Central looks to even the score. Emma Russell pushes a pass to Bella Brozek who breaks free and sidesteps the Wildcat goalie. She then shakes a defender and fires home her second goal of the match as the Redhawks tie things up at 2-2.

Under ten minutes to play and Neuqua Valley has a corner kick. Kate Wohlfeil takes the kick and drops it into a mass of players, where it finds the foot of Chloe Orlow, who redirects the ball into the right corner of the net. The first goal of the season for Orlow puts the Wildcats back in front 3-2.

Just a little over three minutes remaining and Naperville Central needs a goal. A pass attempt is deflected back to Rebecca Ruggiero who blasts a shot just out of the reach of Quinn Sigal. The equalizer is there as the Redhawks make it 3-3, sending the game into a golden goal overtime session.

A few minutes into OT, Naperville Central freshman Emerson Burke gets ready for a corner kick. The ball goes over the head of the Redhawks and deflects off a Wildcat. Eleanor Kane takes a quick kick towards the net. It’s kept out of the goal by Addison Guskey, but she is behind the line when she makes contact with the ball and Kane is awarded the game winning goal. What a time for the first career goal for the freshman as Naperville Central girls soccer wins a thrilling matchup over Neuqua Valley by a 4-3 score.