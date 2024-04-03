Taylor Ahmadian lifts Waubonsie Valley girls soccer past Naperville Central

Taylor Ahmadian and Waubonsie Valley girls soccer host the DVC opener against Naperville Central. The Redhawks came out victorious in last year’s matchup, but both teams line up differently in 2024. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie and Naperville Central create chances but can’t score

Going into the first half, Redhawk Chloe Mowry riffles one across the box, but the Warriors keeper Lauren Bornhoff grabs it.

At the other end, Taylor Ahmadian gets the through ball for Waubonsie Valley and toes one toward the goal. It’s easily caught by Central goalie, Erin Hackett.

Redhawk Emerson Burke is on the spot for the penalty kick. The freshman tries goes down the middle and Bornhoff is there for the clutch save. It’s nil-nil heading into halftime.

Cecilia Galarza and Malia Shen score in the second half

The Warriors kick off the second half with a cross inside the box. After a couple of deflections, Cecilia Galarza scores one into the bottom right corner. Galarza and her teammates are hyped up as they lead 1-0.

About three minutes later, the Redhawks respond as they move the ball into the final third. Malia Shen frees herself up for a long-distance shot, and this one cannot be hit any better. The sophomore bends one over the goalie’s head, and even she is amazed by the goal. We’re all tied at one, as we head into overtime.

Taylor Ahmadian scores the winning goal for Waubonsie Valley in Overtime

Closing out the first half of OT, Ahmadian works her way into the box, and shoots between three Redhawk defenders. She calls game, placing it perfectly at the far post. Waubonsie Valley girls soccer stays over .500 to begin the 2024 season, and opens conference play with a 2-1 win over Naperville Central.