Naperville Central girls soccer dominates regional championship over Yorkville

We’re at Naperville Central for girls soccer postseason action. After earning a bye in the regional semifinals, the host school enters the 3A regional final with a 17-0-1 record overall, and an undefeated record in DVC play at 5-0. The top-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks take on the tenth-seeded Yorkville to decide the girls soccer regional champ. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

An immediate scoring showcase for Naperville Central

Just three minutes in, Central looks to strike first. Off a free kick from Yorkville, Central’s Sophia Cochran fields the ball and launches it to Natalie Liesch. Liesch goes far post with the right-footer and sends it home for a 1-0 lead.

Yorkville tries to respond, Lindsay Ingemunson goes for the strike, but Central goalie Erin Hackett is there to reel it in with a great save.

A few minutes later, Emerson Burke is at the helm for the free kick. Burke takes the strike from distance and zips it in! Central leads by two.

Redhawk Malia Shen taps it to Natalie Liesch. Liesch is on the move and connects with Emerson Burke. Burke cuts inside and chips it in for the brace. Naperville Central has scored three goals within the first eight minutes as Burke adds to her school record-breaking total.

Central maintains control

The red and white look for another tally. Malia Shen fields the loose ball, she grounds it to Nicole Sacek, and in the crossfire, Sacek sets up Natalie Liech. Liesch goes for the shot, but Yorkville keeper Emma Binge gets the stop.

Naperville Central’s offense continues to dominate the Foxes. Emerson Burke sneaks past three defenders and takes the shot, which finds the back of the net. Burke’s got a hat trick, and Central is up by four.

Naperville Central is awarded a free kick. Kira Lambin steps right up. She takes the shot from distance and sends it top shelf, and sneaks it through for a 5-0 lead.

With time running out in the first half, Yorkville looks for any sign of light. Off the throw-in from Lila Leo, Jazzy Ortega gains control. The ball is deflected by Central but Ortega again gets hold of it. She fires, but Central goalie Erin Hackett snatches it up. The Foxes trail by five at the break.

Now in the second half, and it’s more of the same. The trifecta of Malia Shen, Emerson Burke, and Nicole Sacek proves to be a winning trio. Sacek is on the receiving end of Burke’s pass; she goes far post and gets another tally for Central.

Four more goals for Emerson Burke as the Redhawks roll

Central’s Emily Tilton taps the ball to Emerson Burke, and she fires away with the left-footer and scores. She has her fourth goal of the regional final, and Central leads 7-0.

Just five minutes of gametime remain, and the Redhawks continue to dominate. Kira Lambin fires from distance and cashes in. Lambin’s got a brace. It’s another offensive explosion for the Redhawks, who win the match 8-0. Central moves on and will face fourth-seeded Plainfield North next Tuesday in the 3A sectional semifinal.