Naperville Central girls soccer is state bound after win over Wheaton South

The supersectionals for girls’ soccer are in full force as Naperville Central is back in this position for the second time in three seasons after a 1-0 win over Benet in the sectional finals. Up next is Wheaton Warrenville South, who’s coming off an upset win in the sectional finals over St. Charles East, and looks for revenge after a 7-2 loss to the Hawks on April 21. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Tigers are on that first attack, with Emma Gronlund setting up a play, but she kicks right to Sophia Cochran, who clears the zone for the Redhawks.

Wheaton South tries again. Khaira Rahmouni fights her defender, strikes the net, but it sails out of play

Here come the Redhawks. Kira Lambin gets the deflected ball, takes a long strike, but Lauren Buchalski uses one hand to knock it away.

Paige Connelly puts the Hawks on the board first

The Redhawks go back on the attack. Natalie Liesch dribbles, splits the defenders, targets the net, and at the last second, Paige Connelly taps it in, and the Hawks draw first blood on the Tigers.

Liesch is looking for a goal of her own. She puts her defenders on ice before firing a shot past the goalie and into the back of the net. It’s 2-0 Redhawks at the half.

Early the second half, the Redhawks get a penalty via Emerson Burke. The Michigan commit drills it for her 38th goal of the season, making the score 3-0 in favor of the red and white.

The Tigers’ top scorer, Kelsey Clousing, looks to get her pack on the board, but Nicole Smith and Erin Hackett are teaming up to shut her down.

Central soars in the second half to move on to girls’ soccer state series

As for the Hawks, they take advantage of those second chances as Nicole Sacek finds the gap, takes the shot, and gets a favorable bounce that doinks in for the goal. Central is ready to put the game away.

The Hawks continue to have fun at this point of the game. Sacek is open, and the Wyoming commit makes her second goal of the contest look too easy. Kelsey Clousing was able to get the Tigers on the board with less than ten minutes remaining, but it would not be enough. Naperville Central is partying like it’s 1995 as the Redhawks are heading back to the state series for the first time in over 30 years after a 5-1 supersectional win, improving to 21-0-1 on the year. They will take on Warren in the semi-finals on Friday at North Central College at 7:30 pm.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.