Naperville Central wins girls soccer sectional over Benet

Welcome to the girls’ soccer sectional final featuring area teams Naperville Central and Benet Academy. Both teams are coming off shutout wins in the semis, with the Redwings defeating Oswego 2-0 and the Redhawks taking down Plainfield North 3-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defense is on full display in this one. Emily Tilton and her fellow Redhawks swarm Annie Fitzgerald, and then Kate Boogerd runs into frame to knock it away.

Corner kick time for Benet. The ball goes off Kasey Glynn’s head and off the post. Kira Lambin and Natalie Liesch react and kick it out of harm’s way.

The Redhawks take the ball the other way in search of that first goal, but not when Giada McGlynn is in net as she makes the save. Zeros remain on the scoreboard at halftime.

Emerson Burke steps up at the right time

In the second half, Malia Shen kicks it through to Emerson Burke who takes the contact and she gets a penalty shot. Burke lines up for the kick, and it is good to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. Over 30 goals and counting for the junior.

The Hawks look for another one off the corner kick, but McGlynn stands tall once again with a save.

Free kick time for the Redwings. Victoria Polanco sends a ball towards the net, but Erin Hackett saves it to stop the attack.

Naperville Central takes home girls soccer sectional title

The Redhawk defense keeps its composure as Nicole Smith makes a strong defensive stop. A 1-0 win for Naperville Central will do the trick as the Redhawks take home the girls’ soccer sectional title. Up next is Wheaton Warrenville South in the Supersectionals on Tuesday at St. Charles North. A strong Redwing season with a decorated senior class says farewell after winning ESCC and regional championships this spring.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.