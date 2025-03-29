Naperville Central girls soccer uses a pair of second half goals to get past Benet Academy

Knoch Park hosts a big time non-conference girls soccer showdown between Naperville Central and Benet Academy. The Redhawks are ready for another strong season on the pitch after winning a sectional title a season ago. The Redwings are facing their second DVC opponent of the spring after falling to Metea Valley a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both defenses stand tall in the opening half

In the opening half, Naperville Central sends a pass back to goalie Erin Hackett. Hackett passes the ball off but does not see Caira Zupo who steals the ball and sends a shot towards the goal, but it heads right towards Hackett who makes the save. A break for the Redhawks and a missed opportunity for the Benet offense.

Naperville Central on offense now as Callie Tumilty centers a pass to Rebecca Ruggiero who collects and fires. Redwing goalie Giada McGlynn makes a brilliant diving save to keep the game scoreless.

The Redhawks go back on the attack as Tumilty creates some space and takes a shot on net, but McGlynn once again makes the stop.

Just before halftime, Benet looks to break the tie as Zupo goes for the header, but Hackett gets in front of the ball to make the save as the game heads to halftime locked up at 0-0.

Callie Tumilty breaks the scoring drought

Early in the second half, Naperville Central gets the offense running. A through ball is sent ahead and chased down by Callie Tumilty. She heads towards the net and launches a shot with her left foot that evades the reach of McGlynn. The Redhawks get on the board first with a 1-0 lead.

Later in the half Benet looks for the equalizer. Benet sends a corner kick towards the middle. The Central defense forms a wall as Benet tries to get the ball into the net. Ashley Polanco keeps the ball in the zone and sends a shot to the right, but it stays wide and goes out of play.

The Redwings with another chance on a free kick that curves through the defense towards the left post. Sahana Raju slides in with an attempt but Central second half goalie Emma Dram makes the stop to maintain the 1-0 lead.

Under eight minutes to go in the game and Naperville Central gets a penalty shot to potentially put the game on ice. Emerson Burke steps up and knocks in the goal. The Redhawks put the game away from there. Naperville Central girls soccer holds on for a tough 2-0 victory over Benet Academy and improves to 6-0 to start the season.