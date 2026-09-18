Naperville Central girls swimming tops Naperville North in DVC opener

The DVC girls’ swimming and diving season is hitting its stride with friendly rivals Naperville North and Naperville Central competing in the always entertaining crosstown matchup, with the Huskies welcoming the Redhawks to the pool. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

In the 200 freestyle, Delaney Lund from Naperville North gets off to a roaring start as she glides through the water. Molly Faith and Amelia Kreamer from Central keep pace on either side of her. But Lund holds off her fellow sophomores to take the win at 2:03.09, with Faith in second and Kreamer in third. Redhawk Tatum Meisenheimer ends the race in fourth.

Lexi Goldstone makes her presence felt

The 200 Individual Medley is next, starting with the butterfly. Naperville Central senior Lexi Goldstone holds a narrow lead in lane three over teammate Molly Moore and Huskie Madison Borelli. Goldstone expands her lead as they flip to the backstroke, as the Redhawk takes advantage of her strongest stroke with the Huskie freshman pulling into second. Down the stretch, Goldstone holds off the competition to earn the win at 2:12, nearly eight seconds ahead of Moore in second place. Borelli finishes in third.

Goldstone is back in action in the 100-yard butterfly, racing hard against Naperville North freshman Ella Hanson. The young Huskie is able to make her early lead last as she holds off Goldstone at the wall, winning in 1:00.26, with Goldstone less than half a second behind. Emma Lauzen from Central finishes third.

In the fastest race of the night, it’s a sprint down the pool and back in the 50 free. It’s a bang-bang finish at the wall as Redhawk Lily Wolski hits first at 25.47, just ahead of a pair of Huskies, Sofie Rutkowski and Kate Vonnahme.

Redhawks rack up the first-place finishes

From the shortest race to the longest with the 500-yard freestyle. Natalie Wesolowski from Naperville Central shows off her endurance with the victory. Teammate Audrey Miller follows five seconds behind as the runner-up, while Ella Hanson finishes in third for North.

Another race, another win for Naperville Central. Molly Moore holds the edge over Rianne Kehoe from North and splashes to the wall first. Evie Hay from Central takes third.

The Huskies add another freestyle win

Naperville North has several strong freestyle swimmers, showing off their skills in the 200 free relay. Delaney Lund gets the group off to a fast start, followed by Madison Borelli. Borelli hands off to Sofie Rutkowski, followed by Ella Hanson as the anchor. The freshman hangs on to the lead to get the home team back in the win column with just a few races to go.

Naperville Central pulls away

The Redhawks look to end the meet with a strong closing kick as Alaina Barrett leads the 100-yard backstroke for the visitors. She pulls away for the win in lane four with teammate Lily Potter in second place and a third Redhawk, Serena Ung, helping Central sweep the top three. Jane Freeman from Naperville North takes fourth. The Redhawks also win the 400 free relay to end the night. Naperville Central starts the DVC schedule with a win over North, 111 to 75.

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