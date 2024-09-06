Naperville Central girls tennis edges Neuqua Valley to start the DVC season

The DVC girls tennis season is here as Naperville Central hosts the defending conference champions, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central shines in singles play

In one singles Neuqua Valley sophomore Emma Mathew is taking on one of the best players in the area for the past few seasons in Sofia Olaru from Naperville Central.

Mathew serves early in the first set in the near court. The Wildcat is able to match Olaru shot for shot, eventually forcing a backhand error that finds the net. Point for Mathew.

Late in the first set, Olaru shows that you don’t need a volley when you can throw up an ace. The Redhawk takes the first set 6-0.

In the second set, Olaru serves again in the far court. Mathew lobs a return before Olaru fires it back for another point. The senior wins the match in straight sets.

At number two singles Gabby Lombana Ariaa, a sophomore from Neuqua Valley steps in against Naperville Central freshman Grace Kistler.

Kistler serves in the near court and attacks the net with a strong forehand. Ariaa manages to react in time get her racquet on the ball and sometimes that is all you need, as it drops on the sideline for the point.

Later in the set, Kistler shows off the power on the serve. Ariaa can not get the ball back over as the young Redhawk takes the opening set 6-1.

In the second set we see a lengthy volley between the players, each playing closer to the back. Kistler picks low a backhand and puts it right near the line, catching Ariaa in between. The lob return falls short and Kistler takes the win in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Naperville Central looks for the sweep in three singles as state badminton qualifier Megan Moreno face off against Debanshi Dey from Neuqua Valley.

The two engage in a long volley with each player looking for an edge. Moreno with an underhand return that she pushes just wide as Dey takes the point in the first set.

There were several lengthy volleys in this matchup with both players slow playing things, waiting for the right moment while hoping the other will send a return off the mark. Moreno moves closer to the net while pushing Dey further back. The Wildcat sends a backhand lob to the back corner but it just misses the mark. Moreno goes on to win 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets as the Redhawks sweep the singles category.

Neuqua Valley doubles duo breaks through

At number one doubles Neuqua Valley returns junior Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou who have become a formidable pairing. Naperville Central has Claire Converse and Amy Yang playing together after competing in singles a season ago.

Yang serves in the near court as Chiou is there for the return across the net. Yang tries to slice one back over but Tran leaps forward with a smash for the point. The Wildcats take set one 6-1.

In the second set, the Redhawks trail early but fight hard to stay alive. After another Chiou return, Yang pushes her volley to the right side of the court, past the reach of Tran. But Chiou does a nice job to get to it and send a lob to the back. Yang forces Chiou to run back for another return before Converse slams the point down the middle. The Redhawks are feeling especially good after that point.

The Wildcats are looking to put the match away as Chiou serves in the near court. Yang is able to get to several returns, but Tran works well at the net and keeps the Redhawks off balance, earning the point and the 6-2 second set victory.

Neuqua Valley wins three doubles matches, but the Redhawks take the team win by a 4-3 score after a win in number four doubles. Naperville Central girls tennis starts the DVC season with a victory over Neuqua Valley.