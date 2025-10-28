Naperville Central girls volleyball clinches DVC title with win over Waubonsie Valley

We have a DVC conference matchup between Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball. The Warriors are coming off a two-set victory over Naperville North. With a 7-2 conference record, the Redhawks can win the DVC title with a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central flies off to a fast start

Set one gets underway with the Redhawks holding a small early lead. Alexa Novak passes the ball to Sophia Svingen, who extends the lead to 4-1 with a kill.

Svingen serves for the Redhawks and delivers an ace as Central is off to a roaring start with a

The Redhawks continue with a strong lead of 10-2, Annabelle Kritzer picks up Novak’s pass for a kill to keep the lead growing.

The Warriors are down by 9 points. Olivia O’Hara passes to Belle Black, who hits the ball over the net and lands in Redhawk territory as the Warriors hope to get some momentum going.

Naperville Central shuts that idea down pretty quickly as Caroline Impey jumps up for the kill to get the point she needs.

Later in the set, Waubonsie Valley adds two points before Addi Candrian delivers a kill to put another point on the board.

The Redhawks roll in set one

Dribbling before the serve is Kaylee Buda. The Redhawk makes a strong hit over the net as she gets an ace to keep the Warriors from getting within striking distance.

The Redhawks have set point as Sophia Svingen serves the ball over and delivers an ace for a 25-10 win in set 1.

The second set is underway as Waubonsie Valley gets to work with the help of Belle Black as she delivers a kill.

With the Redhawks up by one point, Sophie Riddell tries to extend the score, but her attempt gets blocked by Addi Candrian at the net. Both teams are tied at 3.

Redhawks are down by one at 6-7, Sophie Riddell makes her next attempt count as this time she taps the ball over to Warrior territory for the point to even the score.

The Warriors find their footing in set two

The seesaw battle continues for both teams. Belle Black steps up once more to deliver a kill to give the lead to the Warriors, 10-9.

The Warriors still hold a narrow advantage. Olivia O’Hara nearly gets the ball over the net, but Chloe Gollaher jumps up to hit the ball over to extend the lead 12-10.

More nice plays for the green and gold as Hailee Pietryk passes to Belle Black for the kill. It’s 13-11 Warriors.

Later in the set, Central looks to regain control. Alexa Novak passes to Annabelle Kritzer, who delivers a kill as the Redhawks take a one-point lead.

The action continues for Waubonsie Valley. Hannah Krause passes to Anna Axelsen and taps the ball over the net for a point. The Warriors trail by two.

Later in the set, The Redhawks continue to add to the total with Annabelle Kritzer delivering a kill for a 20-16 lead.

The Warriors are not giving up yet as Olivia O’Hara adds an ace to the score. But Waubonsie needs more, trailing 23-19.

Naperville Central closes things out to win the 2025 DVC title

Naperville Central is ready to put the second set away. Caroline Impey finds Zoey Horn’s pass and delivers a kill shot to put the Redhawks at match point with a 24-19 lead.

Serving for the win is Annabelle Kritzer, who sends the ball over to the Warriors. Belle Black tries to extend the game, but the ball goes into foul territory. Naperville Central wins the second set 25-19 and the DVC girls volleyball championship behind a two-set victory over Waubonsie Valley.