Naperville Central girls volleyball powers past Plainfield North in straight sets

Fall sports are underway with Naperville Central girls volleyball hosting its second home game of the season, facing off against Plainfield North. This non-conference matchup sees the Redhawks aiming for victory coming off a season-opening loss against Wheaton Warrenville-South. Meanwhile, the Tigers are looking to start strong in their season opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls volleyball jumps out to a set one win against Plainfield North

Early on in set one, Central’s Caroline Impey gets a great pass on defense and then immediately executes another pass to send the ball over. After a long rally, Plainfield North’s Lindey Balsano swings strongly, but it sets up Naperville Central’s Kaylee Buda to swing herself, and it’s off the block for a point. Central leads 5 – 3

Naperville Central is the first team to ten points, but Plainfield gets some momentum back with another strong swing execution from Balsano. It’s number seven, Gia Burton, taking advantage with an outside hit for another Plainfield point. Red and White lead 12-5.

Still in set one, and Naperville Central seizes a defensive opportunity with a solid block on their right side from Alexa Novak and Annabelle Kritzer.

Naperville Central is on a point streak and continues to capitalize on defense, with number five Sophia Svingen putting up a powerhouse block. The streak carries the Redhawks to a set one victory, 25 – 14

Plainfield North keeps the score close in Set two

Entering the second set, Plainfield North takes to the offensive as Ava Manfredi executes a kill early in play. The game is close with the score 5-4 in favor of the Redhawks.

Speaking of offense, Kritzer gets momentum back to her team with a stellar swing for a point. 10-7 Naperville Central.

Continuing with the momentum, it’s Impey again with a hit over the net. Tiger defense is on point and sends the ball back, but Impey swings again, this time to end the play. Still a close game at 15-11, Naperville Central.

Gaining traction, the Tigers have Kayla Overbeek score with a solo block and a big Plainfield North point. It’s anyone’s game as we approach 25 in set two, and again Plainfield North scores as Izzy Davis utilizes perfect placement on a tip. Red and white lead 21-15

Naperville Central pulls away from Plainfield North as the score nears 20

But the Redhawks get the ball back, here’s Svingen with another massive hit. The momentum returns to Naperville Central’s side, and they take it to a set two victory 25-20. Naperville Central girls volleyball earns a straight set victory against Plainfield North, marking the first career victory for Naperville Central’s new head Coach, Eric Kaisling.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!