Naperville Central girls water polo holds off Waubonsie Valley to reach sectional final

Three-seed Naperville Central girls water polo and Waubonsie Valley square off for a chance to play against Naperville North in the sectional finals. The Warriors defeated the Redhawks 7-6 in the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kaylee Shiffer records an early hat trick for Naperville Central

In the early going, Julia Weber finds Kaylee Shiffer near the net, and she puts the Redhawks on the board. It’s 1-0 after three minutes of play.

Now in the second quarter, the Warriors are looking to answer. Malini Madiman passes to Reece Clavey on the right wing, and she tosses it over the goalie’s outstretched arms. That one ties the game at 1-1 with five minutes left in the half.

Minutes later, Maddie Malinger connects with Kaylee Shiffer near the goal, and she goes up high for another score. Shiffer now has a hat trick, giving the Redhawks a 4-2 lead with three minutes to play in the second quarter.

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo keeps it close in the IHSA Girls Water Polo Sectional Semifinal

With a minute left in the half, Reece Clavey delivers a perfect pass to Calin Ball, and she tosses it into the back of the net. The Warriors close the gap to 4-3 with one minute left in the half.

Now in the second half, Meghan Tueting connects with Molly Moore, who gives a couple of pump fakes before firing it into the back of the net. That one extends the Naperville Central lead to 6-3.

Moments later, Calin Ball passes it ahead to Ruby Meier, and she’s all alone. She goes one-on-one with the goalie and wins the battle. It’s now a 6-4 game with four minutes to play in the third quarter.

Meier and Weber score two more, and Central girls water polo defeats Waubonsie

After a penalty, Ruby Meier has a free shot at the goal against Eleni Nicoloudes. She targets the top corner, but Nicoloudes gets a hand on it and keeps it out of the net. The big save preserves the Redhawk lead at 6-4.

With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Megan Tueting throws it to Julia Weber in front of the net, and she’s able to ward off the Waubonsie defenders and score another goal for Naperville Central. That one gives the Redhawks an 8-4 lead. Waubonsie Valley goes on to score two goals in the fourth, but Naperville Central hangs on to win 8-6, advancing to the sectional finals against Naperville North.