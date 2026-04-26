Naperville Central girls water polo shuts out Waubonsie

We’re back at Naperville Central for girls water polo action as Waubonsie Valley travels to Redhawk territory for a DVC matchup. The Warriors are 1-2 in conference play, while the Redhawks are 2-1 with sectional seeding still in the balance. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central jumps in with an early lead

Just two minutes into play, and the red and white look to get things started. Goalie Maria Danborm launches it to Molly Moore. Moore throws the heater in, and the Redhawks get the first word. They’re up 1-0.

The Redhawks are on the move. They go around the world with Macy Fults, Molly Moore, and Meghan Tueting. This time, Moore is on the assist side of things. She tosses it to senior Meghan Tueting, who finds the back of the net. The Hawks are up by two at the end of the first frame.

Now in the second quarter, Naperville Central strikes again. Senior captain Julia Weber passes to Macy Fults, Fults lobs it back to Weber, who fires away. She’s got her first goal of the game and Central’s third tally.

Central’s offense is simply unstoppable. In a perfectly executed possession, the trifecta of Alaina Barrett, Julia Weber, and Meghan Tueting, who buries the turnaround shot. The Redhawks lead 4-0 in the second.

The Redhawk defense continues to shut the door

With time running out in the second, the Warriors try to respond. Waubonsie goes around the horn, and the ball finds the hands of Waubonsie’s Calin Ball. She fires it from distance, but Central goalie Maria Danbom makes a diving save!

Opportunity knocks once again for the red and white. Macy Fults steps right up for the penalty shot and sends it home. The Redhawks are up 7-0 at the break!

The third quarter is more of the same. Central goalie Maria Danbom tosses a long pass to Meghan Tueting, and she whips it in for her third goal! Central goes up by nine.

Waubonsie looks for any light, and they find it in keeper Emma Buchenauer. Central is again on the move, and Elyse Gensler lobs it to Macy Fults. Fults shoots, but Waubonsie goalie Emma Buchenauer snatches the loose ball and stops the scoring attempt.

The green and gold need a lifeline. Goalie Emma Buchenauer dishes it to sophomore Hadley Vierck. She attempts from distance, but it’s just short, into the hands of Central goalie Maria Danbom.

With time running out, Waubonsie’s Calin Ball fires far-post, and it’s just short of the goal line. Central goalie Maria Danbom gains control of the loose ball.

Central clinches second place in the DVC with the win

The Central offense continues to control the match. Central sophomore Molly Moore gets a hold of the ball; she’s looking to add another tally to her resume. Moore goes far post and takes aim from distance, and it slips through for the final goal. Naperville Central wins by an 11-0 total over Waubonsie.