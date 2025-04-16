Naperville Central girls water polo stifles Metea 9-4

Girls’ Water Polo in the DuPage Valley Conference is well underway as Naperville Central hosts Metea Valley on Tuesday night. The RedHawks are 8-5 on the year and look to win a second straight game after beating St Charles East last Thursday. Metea looks to avoid a 1-3 start in conference play after placing second last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls water polo electrifies in the first quarter against Metea

Here’s early control for Central as Molly Moore fights off a Metea defender. The ball is in no man’s land as Moore and goalie Emma Kruzel go for it. Moore gets there first and lifts the ball into an empty net for a 1-0 lead just one minute into the game.

After a stop, the Redhawks get the ball right back and Megan Tueting threads it to Kaylee Shiffer. She’s right in front, and the point-blank shot goes in. 2-0 Central.

Not too long after, it’s a similar situation, Moore finds Shiffer in front of the net again, but this time Metea shuts her down. She flicks it back to Moore. Moore recovers the ball, and as she moves forward, she assesses everything before firing off another goal. Central lead 3-0 in the first.

Metea looks to get their first break of the game as Bludgen takes it down the left side of the pool. She is ahead of the Central defenders by just enough to rise up and shoot, but Eleni Nicoloudes stops her attempt. Central stays ahead 3-0.

Nicoloudes keeps making saves and scores in net for the Redhawks

Late in the first quarter, Bludgen has a penalty shot, but Nicoloudes keeps the shutout going.

Trailing 5-0 in the second quarter, Metea start to connect some passes. Amelia Hervey finds Makayla Pulding. Pulding quickly dishes it to Lilian Witte. Witte wastes no time firing a quick shot, and the Mustangs are on the board but trail 5-1 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Naperville Central tries to keep things efficient on offense. The ball makes it to the right wing but ends back up in Julia Weber’s hand. Weber has some space to work with, spots a gap, and fires another RedHawk goal. Central leads 7-1 now.

It’s real late in the game now and Central still control a 8-4 lead. Nicoloudes is waiting for an open teammate but the shot clock is ticking down. With 2 seconds left she lets it fly and finds the net. Central win 9-4 behind a stellar defensive performance. They play Waubonsie next Tuesday.