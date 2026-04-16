Naperville Central girls water polo takes care of Metea Valley

We got Naperville Central and Metea Valley in a battle at the Mustangs pool for girls water polo. Both look to set the score with only a few weeks left in the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Redhawks on the attack first, with Elyse Gensler using the bar to assist on the opening goal.

Central jumps out to a commanding lead

Central continues its strong start via a goal by Molly Moore. Hawks tack on one more goal to lead 3-0 after the first.

In the second, it’s Moore firing in more goals, and it’s a 5-0 lead for the Redhawks.

Makayla Paulding and Ellie Maher get the Mustangs back in it

The early deficit doesn’t bother Metea because Makayla Paulding comes to the rescue with a goal.

Then Ellie Maher fires in a backhand, and the Mustangs are back in the game, trailing 5-2.

The Mustangs are back in scoring position, but Redhawk goalie Maria Danbom has other plans as she jumps up for the save.

The offense feeds off the save, with Meghan Tueting fighting to get the ball and scores.

How about one more? It’s Julia Weber going to war against the defense and wins it with a goal. 7-2 Hawks at the half.

The Redhawks soar to a dominating win

The Redhawks begin the second half just as they did in the first. It’s another goal from Gensler on a breakaway.

It’s all Central from the start as Tueting puts the game away with a goal, and the Redhawks win it 13-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!