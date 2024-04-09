Naperville Central goalie Eleni Nicoloudes scores from distance

Let’s head into the pool, where Naperville Central goalie Eleni Nicoloudes and the Redhawks take on Naperville North. Nicoloudes comes up with our first Girls Play of The Week for April. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central goalie Eleni Nicoloudes scores from downtown

The Redhawks are looking to bring the ball into North territory, and Nicoloudes waits patiently for someone to get open. She can’t find anyone, so the Redhawk says ‘why not myself?’ She shoots it perfectly into the top right corner for the goalie, goal! Let’s take another look at the play from the junior.

Central would fall to their rivals, however, Nicolodues comes up with our Play of The Week!

