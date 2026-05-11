Naperville Central runs away with DVC girls track and field outdoor title

Metea Valley is the host of the 2026 girls outdoor DVC track and field championships. Indoor champs Naperville Central, the Barbs of DeKalb, and the rest of the Naperville area schools are here to compete in this outdoor championship as we enter the postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A big night for Naperville Central

Going to the field events with a cloudy background at pole vault, Naperville Central’s Scarlett Pytlak clears the bar at 2.59 meters, which is good for first place. Ella Buchenauer from Waubonsie Valley and Caroline Corderre from Naperville North both clear 2.59 meters as well, but took more attempts than Pytlak.

At the sand pit for long jump, Naperville North’s Leah Davis jumps a 5.40 meters, which secures first place for the Huskie.

Naperville Central’s Maya Stohner showcases her long jump skills at 5.33 meters for second place. She leaps again in the triple jump, this time at 10.73 meters, securing third place.

The triple jump champion is Wildcat Alexandria Richmond, jumping at 11.21 meters, taking home first place. Her teammate, Olivia Dalson, comes in second place by jumping 11.15 meters.

DeKalb racks up multiple first-place finishes

With a little bit of rain in the shot put pit, Central’s Piper Hill throws a 9.03 meters for third place, she also finishes second in the discus. Securing the top spot is Naperville North’s Kenzie Meyer, making a heave of 10.07 meters, which is good for first place. Angela Gary from DeKalb is the shot put runner-up and the discus champion.

Emerson Garrut from Waubonsie Valley wins the DVC high jump at 1.52 meters.

We go to the running events, starting with the 4 by 100 meter relay after Naperville North cruised to a 4X800 relay victory thanks to Chloe Piot, Haddie Stilling, Elliana White, and Alex Pobozny. Central’s McKenzie Gettemy closes out the anchor leg win alongside Estella Czech, Valencia Ingram, and Maya Stohner teammates. DeKalb finishes in second with Neuqua Valley in third. DeKalb also wins the 4X200 meters later in the meet.

Up next, it’s the 3200 meters, Central’s Emma Breese leads the pack alongside her teammate Charlotte Danahy, Huskie runners Georgia Karstens and Shania Tandon, DeKalb’s Alexandra Schwantes, while Katherine Heap of Waubonsie trails behind Neuqua Valley’s Ariana Namvar. The end of the race sees Schwantes and Breese taking home first and second place, while Shania Tandon comes in third. Karstens and Heap round out the top five.

DeKalb is on the run in the 100-meter dash. Amaya Kemp sprints her way to first place in a close match, with North’s Leah Davis finishes second just seconds behind the DeKalb runner. Olivia Dalson and Lillian Jaglin from Neuqua take third and fourth.

Moving on to the next event is the 800-meter run. Out in front is Naperville Central’s Eloise Graft, leading the pack alongside her teammate Carly Ernst. At the final stretch, Graft finishes in first place with a time of 2:16.38, with Naperville North runners Sophia Schulz and Eve Rowe placing second and third. Redhawk Carly Ernst takes fourth with Dhanya Shanmugasundaram from Waubonsie Valley in fifth.

Julian Hannon leads the way for the Mustangs

The 400-meter run is underway, Metea Valley’s Nia Johnson gets the race going alongside Huskies Sophia Pandya and Eve Rowe, and another Mustang, Julia Hannon, is catching up. At the final stretch, it’s Julia Hannon breaking ahead with a good lead and personal best at 57.61 seconds while Johnson finishes two seconds behind her. Hannon’s teammates congratulate her on the overall race and time. Eloise Graft and Lillian Jaglin take third and fourth.

There’s a close finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Wildcat Anna Brown crosses the line with the first-place win with a time of 47 seconds flat. Redhawks Keira Friant and Olivia Monteith, and Wildcat Corinne Williams round out the top four. Williams won the 110-meter hurdles earlier in the meet.

Huskies again show strength in distance

The 1600 meter is in action, leading the race is Naperville Central’s Emma Breese. Keeping pace are Redhawk Charlotte Danahy, Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon and Sophia Schulz, Mustang Kaylee Russell, and Waubonsie’s Mia Bertolini. In the end, it’s the blue and orange with Sophia Schulz finishing in first place, while Rianna Tandon finishes in second place. Russell, Bresse, and Betolini go three, four, five.

Naperville Central pulls away for the DVC title

The second-to-last event is the 200-meter run. Wildcat Olivia Dalson picks up the speed at the final stretch and finishes in first place after a close match with Mustang Julia Hannon taking second. Estella Czech from Central secures third place, while Leah Davis falls in fourth place.

The final event of the night is the 4 by 400 relay. At the sound of the gun, Ava Sheffler of Waubonsie gets off to a good start for her team. In the end, it’s Naperville Central’s Keira Friant, Olivia Monteith, Eloise Gaft, and freshman Medha Devineni finishing in first place with a time of 4:06.46 for a new school best. Naperville North is second, with Metea in third. Naperville Central sweeps the DVC Championships, winning indoor and outdoor, while Naperville North finishes in 2nd place, and Waubonsie takes home third place.