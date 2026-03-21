Naperville Central runs away with the girls track DVC indoor title

We are at North Central College for the girls’ track and field DVC indoor meet. Neuqua Valley comes in as defending champs seeking a repeat, while the rest of the conference opponents look to leave their marks before stepping outside. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua with a strong showing in the jumps

We start on the long jump, where Waubonsie’s Emma Hummel clears a jump of 17-00.75. That’s good enough for a fourth-place finish.

Here is Corrine Williams for Neuqua, also hitting 17 feet on the jump. 17 feet and six inches to be exact, she takes second in this event and first in the 55-meter hurdles later in the meet.

Olivia Dalson from Neuqua wins the long jump but also displays a strong showing in the triple jump. She surpasses 37 feet, which lands her in second place.

The triple jump winner is teammate Alex Richmond, who clears 38 feet, securing a 1-2 finish for the Wilcats in the long jump and triple jump.

Angela Gary from DeKalb wins the shot put with a heave of 35-06.50.

Sophia Cabrere from Neuqua Valley wins the pole vault, edging out Jaclyn Sonetz from Metea Valley.

Gina Yang from Naperville North took first in the high jump with a height of 4-09.75.

Let’s go racing in the 4 X 800-meter relay. Naperville North gets off to a strong start as the pack of Chloe Piot, Eve Rowe, Haddie Stilling, and Josephine Olson cruises to a first-place finish by almost six seconds ahead of Naperville Central, Metea Valley, and Neuqua Valley.

Redhawks soar in the running events

Over to the next longest race, the 3200, where North’s Shania Tandon and Central’s Charlotte Danahy go neck and neck up near the front. Neuqua’s Arianna Namvar, along with DeKalb’s Alex Schwantes, and Huskie Georgia Karstens keep pace. Late in the race, Danahy pulls ahead of everyone, giving her a clear path to the finish. She wins the race with a time just over 11 minutes. Schwantes from DeKalb. Namvar, Karstens, Central’s Lauren Quigg, and Waubonsie’s Mia Bertolini follow up. Shania Tandon had to drop out during the race.

To the 55-meter dash, where Estella Czech secures another win for the Redhawks, outlasting North’s Leah Davis by nine-tenths of a second. Czech also wins the 200-meter dash later in the meet.

Another race, another Redhawk victory as Eloise Graft and Carly Ernst go one-two in the 800-meter run. Sophia Schultz and Elliana White from Naperville North round out the top four.

You want more from Graft? She grants your wish in the 400-meter by hitting the minute mark. Metea’s Nia Johnson takes second place thanks to an outstanding run in the previous heat. Alexis Willis from Neuqua takes third.

Naperville Central takes home another girls’ track indoor DVC title

Time to run the mile with Danahy pulling a two-for-one special. She breaks away from Huskies Kathryn Rohr and Rianna Tandon to win take another distance win. Namvar takes fourth with fellow Redhawk Emma Breese in fifth and Katherine Heap from Waubonsie in sixth. A dominating performance from Naperville Central and another first place finish in the 4X400 relay culminates in a girls’ track and field indoor DVC title for the third time in four seasons. The Redhawks finish ahead of the Wildcats in second and the Huskies in third. Full results on Athletic.Net

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!